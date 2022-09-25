ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
