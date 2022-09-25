Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WATCH: Four-star SG Parker Friedrichsen announces commitment to Notre Dame
In an announcement done live on 247Sports, Bixby (Okla.) shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen announced his much-anticipated commitment to the University of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish secured a commitment from the No. 102 overall player in the country, which was a big win for head coach Mike Brey. In a...
Depth Chart Notes: Duke ready to open the ACC season against Virginia
After suffering the first loss of the season and of their new head coach's career, the Blue Devils will return to action on Saturday in the team's conference opener against Virginia. Much like Duke the Cavaliers revamped their program in the offseason, making a coaching change and hiring former Clemson...
Walker Parks discusses transition from tackle to guard, N.C. State game
On Tuesday, Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Said his grades are improving each week. Technique is still sloppy at times, said he has some difficulties staying on his feet and can step on the center or tackle. Said he feels more...
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
Late Kick: NC State could upset Clemson in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between NC State and Clemson.
NC State DB Devan Boykin ahead of top-10 meeting with Clemson
NC State defensive back Devan Boykin spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's top-10 meeting with Clemson.
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-FSU press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Tuesday afternoon as his Demon Deacons (probably?) get set to face Florida State Saturday night in Tallahassee. Here's.
