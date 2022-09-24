The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO