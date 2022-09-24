ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Keldon Johnson
CBS Sports

San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 NBA preview: Keldon Johnson set for surge; tank for Victor Wembanyama underway

The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.
