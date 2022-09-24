Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Knicks' Camp Roster Adds Jalen Harris
Harris, the newest New York Knicks was recently reinstated to the NBA after serving a one-year suspension.
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Pelicans Sign Zylan Cheatham And John Butler, Waive Izaiah Brockington
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signings of forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham and the waiving of two-way guard Izaiah Brockington.
6x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star played his college basketball for the Oklahoma Sooners, and has played for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
CBS Sports
San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 NBA preview: Keldon Johnson set for surge; tank for Victor Wembanyama underway
The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.
Pelicans Media Day: CJ McCollum Clear on His Role
CJ McCollum has a defined role as a leader of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
‘Cleveland is home for me’: Darius Garland’s heartfelt take on $193 million Cavs extension
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland just became a lot wealthier this summer, inking a brand new five-year, $193 million extension. At Media Day on Monday, the PG was asked about committing his future to the team and made it very clear he has nothing but love for Cleveland. Via Evan...
No. 25 K-State, Texas Tech try to sustain high notes
Kansas State has been ranked in each of the past three seasons, and in four of five. But in each
Kevin Harvick Points Out Aspects of F1 That NASCAR Needs
The Cup Series 2023 schedule only has one weekend off from February to the November championship, filled with multiple lengthy races.
