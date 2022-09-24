Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
GAME DAY! Women's Soccer Home vs. Utica (7pm)
WOMEN'S SOCCER (2-3-2; 1-0-1 Liberty League) The Engineers moved their unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) with a 3-0 win at Bard on Saturday. RPI attempts to extend it further on Tuesday when it hosts Utica in a non-league game at 7pm. Liberty League action picks back up on Saturday at Skidmore (3pm).
rpiathletics.com
Two From Women's Tennis Earn League Awards
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners in women's tennis and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes captured both that were handed out. The Singles Performer of the Week is freshman Nikki Ridenour, while she and sophomore Lorna Flores Gonzalez captured Doubles Team of the Week.
rpiathletics.com
Men's Soccer Strikes Quickly in 3-0 Victory
TROY, N.Y. - Graduate student Paul Silva tallied on a pair of penalty kicks and classmate Joaquin Rodriguez also scored - all in less than three minutes early in the second half - to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Bard College in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Stadium. Rensselaer, which held a 21-7 advantage in shots, is now 3-3-2 and 1-0-0, while the Raptors are 4-2-1 and 0-1-0. Following a first half that featured 12 shots (9 for RPI) and nine corner kicks (5 for RPI) but no goals, the Engineers broke the ice when Silva scored on a penalty kick low to the left side past a diving goalkeeper in the 48th minute. The PK was awarded on a hand ball in the box on a Ben Kogan bid from 11 yards out.
rpiathletics.com
Field Hockey Loses Liberty League Opener
TROY, N.Y. - Hailey Brigger and Gianna Trunifio both scored twice and the Vassar College field hockey team used four second half goals to separate itself from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), defeating the Engineers 5-1 in a Liberty League contest at Harkness Field. The Brewers improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while RPI drops to 4-4 and 0-1. Vassar turned a 1-1 score into a 3-1 advantage seven minutes into the second half with a pair of goals from Brigger, a junior. Her first was an opportunity she created herself by working her way past defenders to gain the circle and then firing a shot out of the reach of goalkeeperJen Richardson. That made it a 2-1 game just 3:58 into the second half.
NEWS10 ABC
Amsterdam stays unbeaten after dominant home showing against Mohonasen
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Rams football team possessed a staggering +74 point differential through its’ first two games of the season. Head coach John Homich II’s squad did nothing to hurt that figure Saturday afternoon, trouncing the Mohonasen Warriors 35-12. Mohonasen actually outscored Amsterdam 12-7 in the second half, but the Warriors could not overcome a 28-point halftime deficit that was primarily the result of masterful play by Amsterdam’s senior quarterback Jhai Vellon, and senior wide receiver Caesar Thompson.
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
Sheppard comes from behind to win Series
Matt Sheppard claimed his first series win at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Saturday night. Sheppard is an eight-time and defending Super DIRTcar champion.
Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat
Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Halfmoon Man Wins '$5,000 A Week For Life' NY Lottery Prize
A Capital District man won a "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off prize. Saratoga County resident Andrew McClure, of Halfmoon, claimed his top prize from the "Set For Life" lottery game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. NY Lottery said the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of...
5 things to know this Monday, September 26
Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Capital Region is home to a wild card state Assembly race
The race for New York's 113th Assembly District, which includes parts of Saratoga and Washington counties and the cities of Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls, will be one to watch. The district, which leans Democratic, is home to an electoral rematch from 2020, when Democratic incumbent Carrie Woerner bested Republican...
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
WNYT
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack
It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
WNYT
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest
The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair
MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday
Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
WNYT
Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie
Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
