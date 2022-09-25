Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
CBS Austin
Austin businesses are counting on ACL Fest to bring in millions
AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest starts in 11-days and it will make millions for Austin businesses. Since 2006, ACL organizers say the music festival has generated more than $2.5 billion for the city's economy. Last year, the impact of two weekends, nine stages, and more than 100 performances was $369 million. This year, local businesses are hoping it will top that.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Local rescue groups take in dogs from overcrowded Austin Animal Center
Four local rescue groups pulled a total of 19 dogs from Austin Animal Center as the shelter faces overcrowding.
Power knocked out at northwest Austin school, neighborhood after vehicle hits pole
A vehicle hit a pole near a northwest Austin school early Monday morning, knocking out power to the campus and nearby neighborhood, according to Austin Energy.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle collision was reported. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Survivor Fund activated for family of APD officer killed in crash
The club said it is acutely aware of the grief and financial burden the Martin family is placing. "Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one," the Club said in a press release.
Even cooler morning temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday
Low temperatures dip into the 50s areawide for the next two mornings, with isolated upper 40s in the coldest rural valleys. -- David Yeomans
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This story was written by Lucy Tompkins and photographed by Evan L’Roy. Carolina Velarde lived in the cream-colored, two-bedroom mobile home on lot 15 her entire life. She attended...
LCRA to lower Lake Marble Falls for 3 months
The drawdown begins Saturday and ends Dec. 29.
highlandernews.com
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing
A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
Three caught trying to steal catalytic converters, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three people are in jail in San Marcos after police say they were caught trying to steal catalytic converters at an apartment complex. It happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane. Police say they found the first suspect hiding in the...
Austin Energy customers affected by outage in downtown area
According to Austin Energy's social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.
