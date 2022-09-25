ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Austin businesses are counting on ACL Fest to bring in millions

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest starts in 11-days and it will make millions for Austin businesses. Since 2006, ACL organizers say the music festival has generated more than $2.5 billion for the city's economy. Last year, the impact of two weekends, nine stages, and more than 100 performances was $369 million. This year, local businesses are hoping it will top that.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing

A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

