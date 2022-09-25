#17 Baylor ends Iowa State’s undefeated start
(Ames) The Iowa State football team came up short for the first time this season. The Cyclones fell on Saturday at home to 17th rated Baylor. The Bears improve to 3-1 with the 31-24 victory.
Iowa State fell behind 17-7 midway through the 2nd quarter and never got back any closer than a three point deficit. Jihrel Brock carried 14 times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Dekkers completed 23/36 passes for 284 yards. The first year starter at quarterback threw two TD passes, but also had a pair of interceptions. Sophomore Jaylin Noel caught seven passes for 120 yards. Xavier Hutchinson had eight catches for 84 yards. Brock and Demitri Stanley each had a touchdown reception.
Iowa State travels to 4-0 Kansas next week.
