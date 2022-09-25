ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#17 Baylor ends Iowa State’s undefeated start

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Ames) The Iowa State football team came up short for the first time this season. The Cyclones fell on Saturday at home to 17th rated Baylor. The Bears improve to 3-1 with the 31-24 victory.

Iowa State fell behind 17-7 midway through the 2nd quarter and never got back any closer than a three point deficit. Jihrel Brock carried 14 times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Dekkers completed 23/36 passes for 284 yards. The first year starter at quarterback threw two TD passes, but also had a pair of interceptions. Sophomore Jaylin Noel caught seven passes for 120 yards. Xavier Hutchinson had eight catches for 84 yards. Brock and Demitri Stanley each had a touchdown reception.

Iowa State travels to 4-0 Kansas next week.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Stout defense and solid ground game guides SW Valley to 4-1 mark

(Corning) An important Class A, District 7 matchup this week has SW Valley hosting Earlham. The Timberwolves are 4-1 overall and have posted shutout wins in three of their last four games. “Coach Allen Naugle year in and year out has a fantastic defense.” Coach Anthony Donahoo says, “The players play simple and play fast. Really a downhill kind of defense that focuses on the defensive linemen doing their jobs and allowing the linebackers to play free. When you’re able to do that it forces the opponents into a lot of 3rd and long.”
EARLHAM, IA
Western Iowa Today

Earlham sweeps Orient-Macksburg Cross Country Meet

(Orient) The Earlham girls scored 19 points and the Cardinal boys posted a total of 27 points. Each were team champions at the Orient-Macksburg Cross Country Invitational on Monday. Olivia Spurling, Mackenzie Harger, and Amanda Smith went 1-2-3 to lead the way to the girls team title while Hannah Frank...
EARLHAM, IA
Western Iowa Today

I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations

(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Central Iowa Dog Show Celebrates 75 Years

(Colfax, IA) — Hundreds of dogs from across the US will be wagging their tails in Colfax this weekend as the Central Iowa Kennel Club celebrates its 75th year of dog shows. Club president Kelley Frary, of Des Moines, says at least 150 breeds will be represented by some 13-hundred canine competitors from all across Iowa and as far away as Florida. Admission to the show is free and Frary says it’s a great event for spectators of all ages. The event is a confirmation-style contest, so judges will be singling out the best hounds, sporting dogs, toys, and other categories. The event runs Saturday and Sunday at the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Colfax.
COLFAX, IA
Western Iowa Today

Expert Says Lawn Aeration A Good Idea

(Ames, IA) — This is the time of year when companies advertise for lawn aeration services — a process that pulls plugs of dirt out of the lawn. Iowa State University horticulture professor Adam Thoms says it’s a good investment to have your lawn aerated as it reduces compaction and improves soil health. Thoms, a turfgrass extension specialist, says aeration allows air and oxygen down to the roots and that’ll produce deeper rooted plants, and next year, your grass should stay greener, and longer during the dry periods. Do-it-yourselfers can aerate their own lawns by renting a machine from the nearest home improvement store.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Teen Appeals Court Order To Pay $150K Restitution To Man’s Family

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa teen is appealing a court order to pay 150-thousand dollars in restitution to the family of the man she killed. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis says Zachary Brooks raped and trafficked her before he was killed. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than 560-thousand dollars for the teenager. KCRG/TV reports that Lewis’ attorneys argue the restitution for Brooks’ family is an “illegal sentence.” Lewis has pleaded guilty to charges she killed Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Driver Rescued from Burning Semi After Tama County Accident

(Tama, IA) — The semi driver had to be rescued from his burning rig in an accident in Tama County. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin hit an unoccupied disabled pickup in the right lane of Highway 30 near Tama Monday. The report says the semi jackknifed into the median and caught fire. First responders pulled Perkins from the burning truck. The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Kofi Adu-Sarkodi was standing nearby and suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the State Patrol investigates.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants; two people arrested

(Guthrie Co) Two people were arrested following the execution of search warrants in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a burglary investigation at 603 1st Avenue in Jamaica. 42-year-old Tony Owens and 43-year-old Carly Hubby were present in the home. There were drugs and drug paraphernalia present in the home. As a result, a second search warrant was obtained for drugs and then executed.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
