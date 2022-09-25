Read full article on original website
Elwood Allen Bailey
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
Loewrigkeit earns Xtreem Flattrack Summer Racing Series national titles
12-year-old Cohen Loewrigkeit from Brownwood completed the 2022 Xtreem Flattrack Summer racing series this past weekend in Mesquite, TX. Cohen earned the National Championship in three classes: 85cc, 0-249cc, and 250cc. Cohen, heading into Mesquite, was only six points ahead of rider Nicholas Karnes from Norton, KS (Cohen had secured the 85cc and 0-249cc championships going into the weekend). Cohen rode flawlessly on both days of racing at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway and was able to secure the 250cc Championship. This was Cohen’s first season to ride the 250cc class and only his second year as a racer. Cohen was the 2021 Summer and Winter Series Champion in the 85cc and 0-249cc classes, bringing his total to seven National Championships in the past two years.
Gordon Wood Hall of Champions Class of ’22 to be inducted Oct. 7
Four members of previous Brownwood Lions teams will be inducted this year into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions. In addition, the 1970 State Championship football team will be honored. The Hall of Champions missed recognizing the 50th anniversary of this accomplishment in 2020 due to COVID-19. Inductees this year...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Radio station basketball team
Many years ago when I worked at KBWD, somebody got the crazy idea that we ought to have a radio station basketball team. Actually, it was me! I got a call one day from someone in a small school and they said, “Do ya’ll have a radio station basketball team like some of the stations do in bigger areas”? I said, “No, we don’t. Why?” And they said, “Well, because if you did we would love to have you come to our school and play. We would charge admission and make money for our school or senior class.”
Two fatalities in three-vehicle accident near Coleman over weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
Lions climb to No. 9 in DCTF poll ahead of showdown with No. 1 Stephenville
One of the premier high school football rivalries in all of Texas, “The Battle of 377,” will feature a pair of Top 10 Class 4A Division I programs Friday night. On the heels of their fourth consecutive victory, the Brownwood Lions (4-1) continued their ascension in the rankings, moving up to No. 9 in this week’s latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I Top 10. The Lions, who were ranked No. 10 by DCTF and No. 9 by Harris Ratings Weekly last week, dominated Waco Connally this past Friday for a 52-21 triumph to continue their winning ways.
Shirley Sansing
Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. There will be a private interment at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
VIDEO: Lions-Waco Connally Highlights
Some of the brightest moments from Brownwood’s 52-21 road victory on Friday, Sept. 23 – the fourth straight victory for the state-ranked Lions. Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
Dr. Bob Peters
A memorial service for Dr. Bob Peters, a long-time professor and Dean of Education at Howard Payne University, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at First Baptist Church, Brownwood.
Lady Horns, Longhorns cross country compete in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK – The Early Lady Horns cross country team competed at the Round Rock McNeil Invitational over the weekend, held at Old Settlers Park, the site of the UIL state championships. Early finished 19th out of 24 teams in the Class A-3A division, led by the Madison Torrez’s...
Howard Payne University Launches Hispanic Heritage Month
A month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage was launched at Howard Payne on Saturday, September 17, by the Hispanic Alumni Fellowship. The Fellowship hosted a breakfast attended by nearly 100 alumni, scholarship recipients, other students, prospects, and family members. University President, Dr. Cory Hines was the featured speaker. Twenty-one students were...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. Brownwood at Graham, 6 p.m. Early at Brock, 5:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. ***. Wednesday, Sept. 28. CROSS COUNTRY. Brownwood at Dublin Dash, TBA. Early at Dublin Dash, TBA. ***. Thursday, Sept. 29. TENNIS.
Lady Dragons level district record with straight-set triumph at Coleman
COLEMAN – The Bangs Lady Dragons evened their District 6-2A volleyball record at 1-1 and improved to 9-15 on the season with a straight-set road victory over Coleman, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, Tuesday. Jadyn Miller paced the attack with 10 kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five, Kasey Solis and...
Moving truck goes up in flames between Zephyr, Early
A Mayflower moving truck caught fire on U.S. Highway 84/183 between Zephyr and Early shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the vehicle and contents within are a total loss. No life-threatening injuries were reported by an official on the scene. According to the official, the fire began at the back...
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
Four sentences handed out in 35th district court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 27
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Chris Angel assisted Sgt. Andre Smoot in reference to a suspicious activity at North State Highway 279. An individual was found to be in possession of marijuana and had three local warrants. The individual was booked into the Brown County Jail for the three warrants and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.
