Protests

Jopin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Dennis Martinez
3d ago

" THE PEOPLES CONVOY " watched the DVD movie " CONVOY " way too many times. some of them thought they were Kris Krisstofferson.

Sez Who?
2d ago

Maybe they're right about "doing nothing wrong" on J6? I mean, what could POSSIBLY be wrong with using force, violence and intimidation to overturn an election? What's wrong with attempting what literally amounts to a coup? What's wrong with trying to hang the vice president of the United States? What's wrong with ANY of that? I mean, BESIDES EVERYTHING?? We're AMERICANS!! This isn't some banana republic..... In this country we use ballots to change things; not bullets!! 🇺🇸

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Salon

“Something weird is going on”: Speculation swirls as Trump abruptly flies to DC still in golf shoes

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. YouTuber Andrew Leyden was on his way to catch a glimpse of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pentagon on Sunday evening when he received word from independent aircraft trackers that former President Donald Trump's private Cessna Citation II jet had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey and landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in what appears to be an unannounced trip to the nation's capital.
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
