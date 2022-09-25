ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

E_J.Turner (7), Martinez (3), Kim (8). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Diego 9. 2B_T.Turner (39), Drury (8), Nola (15). S_Kim (3). HBP_Suarez (Betts). WP_Johnson. Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Larry Vanover. T_4:09. A_32,127 (40,209).
