PEORIA (25 News Now) - Artists from the around the country were in the River City this weekend to share their creativity. Held over the course of Saturday and Sunday on the riverfront, the Peoria Art Guild hosted the 60th Fine Arts Fair, a chance for artists to both show off and sell their work to potential admirers. With around 115 artists putting their pieces on display, it’s the guild’s main fundraising event for the year. Selections were broad, with disciplines from painting, to glass, to fiber, and more available to view and buy.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO