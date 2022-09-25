Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
25newsnow.com
Bradley community mourns loss of marketing professor, director of Supply Chain Institute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bradley University is mourning the unexpected loss of a professor. Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond was a marketing professor and the Director of the Supply Chain Institute at the university, according to an email from university president Stephen Standifird. Bond had been a member...
wglt.org
New dental clinic in west Bloomington aims to reduce health disparities
Chestnut Health Systems plans to bring a dental clinic to west Bloomington to provide dental care to people on Medicaid and those without insurance. Chestnut has received $430,000 from the federal government to help pay for the site. “Dental care is probably one of the biggest health disparities we have...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton holds 6th annual ‘Taste of Canton’
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Live music, bounce houses, and food vendors filled the Canton Town Square Sunday afternoon as part of the 6th annual Taste of Canton. The event featured 12 vendors, each offering a variety of foods for the public to enjoy. Carla Bobell is the executive director...
wcbu.org
You're invited to pull up a seat to this year's Big Table of Greater Peoria
The Big Table of Greater Peoria is returning for a third year, and organizers want you to pull up a seat. Kelly Schneider is director of programming for the CEO Council and the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria. "This isn't just another one of those things where you come in...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Fine Arts Fair celebrates 60 years
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Artists from the around the country were in the River City this weekend to share their creativity. Held over the course of Saturday and Sunday on the riverfront, the Peoria Art Guild hosted the 60th Fine Arts Fair, a chance for artists to both show off and sell their work to potential admirers. With around 115 artists putting their pieces on display, it’s the guild’s main fundraising event for the year. Selections were broad, with disciplines from painting, to glass, to fiber, and more available to view and buy.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
25newsnow.com
New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin native writes children’s book
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One local author read her children’s book to St. Joseph’s students Friday in Pekin. The book is called, “I’m Too Big To Be This Little,” and its author, Pekin native Corrie Salmon, said the book is 20 years in the making.
Central Illinois Proud
Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
25newsnow.com
Peoria to receive part of DOJ law enforcement support grant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The cities of Peoria, Moline and Rockford are receiving $285,866 in federal grants for law enforcement technical support. Peoria is receiving $84,855, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos. “It’s vital that our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary...
25newsnow.com
The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
1470 WMBD
Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
25newsnow.com
8-time Grand Slam champ helps celebrate Evergreen Racquet Club’s 50th Anniversary
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Eight-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander continues to share his love of tennis. This past weekend, Wilandersharing his love of the game with fans in the Twin Cities. “I have a passion for tennis,” Wilander said. “I think I have knowledge that I like to...
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
