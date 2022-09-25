ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Mass and Cass sees growing number of homeless encampments

Months after the January clearing of homeless encampments at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — often referred to by locals as “Mass and Cass” — the intersection is starting to see a returning population of unhoused people. Howard Koh, professor at the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Framingham City Council Bans Aggressive Panhandling, Sets $50 Fine

City councilors in Framingham, Massachusetts, have voted to ban aggressive solicitation after an apparent increase in panhandling on busy streets. "The idea behind the ordinance is to convince people it's really not the best way to help people who are in real need, and there's some question as to whether some of these people are even in real need," said Framingham City Councilor George King.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
nbcboston.com

2 Walgreens Pharmacies in Cambridge Close Abruptly, State Rep. Says

A Massachusetts state representative says he's investigating why two Walgreens pharmacies in Cambridge closed abruptly. The two pharmacies — one in Central Square, the other nearby in Riverside — left some customers "in the lurch" without access to prescriptions they had already gotten filled, Rep. Mike Connolly said on Twitter Monday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Orlando
WWLP

Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says

Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ne Maverick#Volunteers
Harvard Crimson

Who Wants to Bike in Boston?

Clyve Lawrence ’25 is a Government concentrator in Adams House. His column “Our Transportation Crisis” appears on alternate Mondays. Bostonians hate many things, as I’ve learned since moving here. But no group of people draws the complete and unfettered wrath of Massachusetts drivers like cyclists. Drivers...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy