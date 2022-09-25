ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

WZZM 13

Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WZZM 13

Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past W. Michigan 34-6

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson had 13 carries for 71 yards and two TDs to help San Jose State beat Western Michigan 34-6 Saturday night. Cordeiro finished 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions and added eight carries for 30 yards....
SAN JOSE, CA
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing

Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
whtc.com

Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash

POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Travel Maven

This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest

From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
SHELBY, MI

