WZZM 13
Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
WZZM 13
Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past W. Michigan 34-6
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson had 13 carries for 71 yards and two TDs to help San Jose State beat Western Michigan 34-6 Saturday night. Cordeiro finished 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions and added eight carries for 30 yards....
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
WZZM 13
Teacher of the Week: Jeff Troupe
Jeff Troupe is a special education teacher with Grand Haven High School. He says he loves working with his students every day.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
WZZM 13
State looking into Muskegon Heights Public Schools concerns
Muskegon Heights is hosting a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss these concerns. Parents and teachers say there's staffing shortages and a lack of resources.
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing
Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
whtc.com
Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash
POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest
From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Sheriff: M-6 reopens after crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash shut down part of M-6 Saturday night. It has since been reopened.
