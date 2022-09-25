Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
muskegonchannel.com
Paranormal Muskegon Visits the Nunica Cemetery
Paranormal Muskegon is back! And what better way to begin than with a ghost-hunting lesson? There are quite a few places around that we could have went ghost-hunting in; but there is no better place to look for ghosts than Nunica Cemetery; one the most haunted places in Michigan. It has long been rumored to be haunted by a variety of spirits and there are countless stories of ghosts from both visitors to the area as well as investigators.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
WZZM 13
Teacher of the Week: Jeff Troupe
Jeff Troupe is a special education teacher with Grand Haven High School. He says he loves working with his students every day.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Report: Gotion Might Build EV Battery Plant In Michigan
A new battery gigafactory might be built in Michigan, according to an application submitted to the state by The Right Place - West Michigan's economic development agency. Automotive News reports that Gotion, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is planning a $2.36 billion investment, which would result in 2,350 new jobs. The...
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
Kent ISD program trains high school students to become teachers
A Kent ISD program is working to help address the teacher shortage by providing students with training and classroom experience while in high school.
WZZM 13
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke at education roundtable event
During the event, Garlin Gilchrist spoke about a program for future teachers. It's called "Teacher Academy" and it's offered at the Kent Career Tech Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WZZM 13
State looking into Muskegon Heights Public Schools concerns
Muskegon Heights is hosting a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss these concerns. Parents and teachers say there's staffing shortages and a lack of resources.
Thank you for your service: Mike Davis to take Mid-Michigan Honor Flight
As a regional hub for the National Honor Flight Network, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight works to showing local veterans the gratitude they deserve.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
WZZM 13
Plan for retirement with Jacobs Financial Services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The kids are raised, they’re launching careers and creating homes of their own. It’s time to think about yourself once again. And maybe retirement is some of what you’re considering. But how do you plan for such a momentous occasion when all you’ve been thinking about for the last couple decades has been someone else?
WWMTCw
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
Celebrating New White Pine Trailhead with 4th Annual White Pine Ride
After weeks of construction, the White Pine Trailhead is finally complete!. The new addition is the fifth and final element to the Cadillac Commons, and will be one of the endpoints on the White Pine Trail. The trail runs from Cadillac all the way down to Grand Rapids. The Rotary...
$250M Adelaide Pointe project on Muskegon Lake focus of city information session
MUSKEGON, MI – The community is invited to learn more about the proposed $250 million Adelaide Pointe mixed-use development and marina planned for the Muskegon Lake waterfront. The city of Muskegon is hosting a community information session that will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Loft inside...
Woman dead after chain-reaction crash
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash in Byron Township Friday afternoon. Police tell us the chain-reaction was set off when the driver of a Jeep tried passing on the shoulder.
Comments / 0