nkunorse.com
This Week in Northern Kentucky Athletics: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The heart of the fall schedule continues for Northern Kentucky Athletics as the Norse have six programs in action this week, highlighted by a jam-packed Saturday, where three home contests will all be conducted on the NKU campus, which includes men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
nkunorse.com
Norse Women's Golf Wraps Up Briar Ridge Invite
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. – The Northern Kentucky women's golf program finished play at the 2022 Briar Ridge Invitational from the Briar Ridge Country Club in Schererville, Indiana hosted by UIC Monday afternoon. Freshman Hailey Coleman was the top Norse yet again, ending with an overall score of 157 (+13) to...
nkunorse.com
Women’s Soccer stumbles at Cleveland State on Sunday
CLEVELAND – The Northern Kentucky women's soccer program battled hard on a rainy Sunday in Cleveland, but a quick CSU goal off the opening whistle was too much to overcome as the Norse fell by a 1-0 margin to the Vikings at Krenzler Field. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Cleveland...
