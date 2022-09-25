ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

wgbh.org

In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
nbcboston.com

Boston's New Superintendent Greets Students on Her First Day

The new Superintendent of Boston Public Schools is set to begin her first day at the district Monday by greeting students at Trotter Elementary in Dorchester. Mary Skipper will greet students, staff and families alongside Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson and Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang at 7 a.m. Monday.
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
nbcboston.com

Two Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Demonstration Involving House Candidate

A demonstration over the weekend involving a Massachusetts GOP candidate for U.S. House ended with a fight breaking out, according to the Somerville Police Department. Officers with Somerville police responded to a report of a fight behind the Somerville Theatre on Saturday, where a verbal argument between two people attending a demonstration with U.S. House candidate Donnie Palmer and four men turned physical, according to the department.
nbcboston.com

Boston City Leaders Join Dozens in Dorchester to Commemorate Homicide Victims

Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members. The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Mayor Michelle Wu was...
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
whdh.com

Dorchester holds vigil on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an afternoon of reflection and healing in Dorchester Sunday. Dozens of people gathered for a ceremony at Pope John Paul II Park. “If Congress has deemed that this is a day where we remember our loved ones who were murdered, then I want to do something about it,” said Pastor Ronald Odom Senior, who is a co-founder at SPOT for Life Foundation.
nbcboston.com

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
nbcboston.com

Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston. Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital. The bridge was partially closed...
