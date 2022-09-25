McNeese’s goal proves to be NM State soccer game winner against UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas - NM State women's soccer made its way to Texas Friday evening for the first of two conference road games. First, they squared up against The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in a match that saw no scoring for nearly 80 minutes. That was until Xitlaly Hernandez found Loma McNeese for the late go-ahead goal, which would ultimately become the game winning score in the 1-0 victory.

The Aggies will travel to Nacogdoches, Texas Sunday (9/25) to face Stephen F. Austin for the second and final game of this short two-game road trip. Kickoff for that one is set for 12:00 p.m. (noon) mountain time. Following that match, the Aggies will return home for the last three home games of the season before hitting the road again to close out the regular season.

