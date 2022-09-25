ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

azbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily sells 10 luxury Sedona cabins for $3,167,500

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $3,167,500 / $316,750 per unit / $615.05 per square foot sale of Destination @ Oak Creek, a retreat featuring luxury Sedona cabins located at 6401 North State Route 89A. ABI Multifamily’s Patrick Burch and John Klocek represented the seller in this transaction.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley

Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Officer Honored with Rising Star Award

Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Those Stripes on the Highways Before Flagstaff Gets Snow

Before the first snowflakes fall in northern Arizona, one of the most common questions we get in ADOT’s North Central District office is: “What are those white stripes on the highways around Flagstaff?”. Did a tanker spring a leak? Did we groove the road? Could it be the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now Traffic Delays On Glassford Hill Road

Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill Road May Cause Traffic Delays. Town of Prescott Valley Streets crews has traffic control set up today on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area. For...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
aztv.com

Meet Cedar, the Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week

Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to Cedar, a lovable, mixed-breed 2-month old puppy. Cedar is just one of the many animals available for adoption at the Yavapai Humane Society. For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona

Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
SEDONA, AZ

