California State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But...
KANSAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina preps for remnants of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian steams toward Florida, its remnants are expected to affect North Carolina. How is the state preparing?. Tim Boyum asks N.C. Emergency Management Director William Ray. Plus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes stops in the state, promoting the Biden administration's economic policies. Rep. Deborah Ross, (D) 2nd...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul doles out money near Republican rival's base of support

Heading to the home turf of her opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday played up the power of her incumbency at an economic development announcement. Meanwhile, the governor defended her decision to take part in only one debate next month. Dipping onto Long Island six...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 140 mph (220 kph) as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain that strength until landfall. A stretch of the heavily populated Gulf Coast from Naples to Sarasota was at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by...
MOSES LAKE, WA
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York launches unemployment fraud crackdown

New York is launching an effort to curtail unemployment insurance scams following an investigation that found $11 million in fraudulent benefit payments made last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The scale and scope of the fraudulent benefits underscores the massive amount of money sent out the door meant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses

A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker calls for approval of home heating measure

A measure meant to ensure emergency deliveries of propane to homes during the winter months will be heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is urging her to approve it ahead of what is expected to be winter marked by increased energy costs for New Yorkers.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian to bring heavy rain to North Carolina by the weekend

The west coast of Florida will take a direct hit from powerful Hurricane Ian this week. The storm will then eventually impact our weather in the Carolinas by Friday and the weekend. Florida's Gulf Coast will experience the worst conditions from the storm, including a life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains...
FLORIDA STATE

