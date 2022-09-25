ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
96.9 WOUR

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Outsider.com

WATCH: Nyala Buck Devoured by Lurking Crocodile After Escaping Pack of Wild Dogs and Hippo

Poor nyala buck. Even after evading not one, but two predator species, this persistent prey met its demise in the jaws of a crocodile. The intense face-off between the buck, crocodile, hippo and pack of wild dogs occurred at none other than Kruger National Park in South Africa, otherwise known as one of the most brutal parks in the world. But with so many skilled predators competing for the same meals, they’re bound to but heads every once in a while.
ohmymag.co.uk

These bonded inseparable dogs were abandoned and are now looking for a new home

Mo and Mouse came to the rescue centrefrom one household and are inseparable. Despite the trauma they have been through, they are happy and loving dogs. Perhaps, their love for each other and mutual support helped them to get through the darkest times. These adorable Saluki Lurchers are now looking...
Outsider.com

Fearless Bichon Frise Sprints Toward Huge Grizzly Bear on Alaskan Hiking Trail in Viral Video

Most of us know that little dogs are mostly all bark … and very little bite. But, that doesn’t make them any less terrifying as they relentlessly yip and growl to protect their pack! This is what one grizzly bear learned recently as it came face to face with a relentless tiny bichon frise. This little pup may be little in size … but its confidence outpaces us all!
travelnoire.com

5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Countries For Pet-Loving Travelers

Visit one (or all) of these 5 dog friendliest countries for pet-loving travelers. Leaving the fur baby at home isn’t always fun. Worrying about them while away, looking for them before remembering they aren’t there to enjoy that special moment with you can ruin an entire trip. On...
pethelpful.com

Viral Videos of Disabled French Bulldog's Adorable Waddles to Music Are Irresistible

Little Rocky (@goodboyrocky1) on TikTok has a special place in our hearts — and a new video on his page shows exactly why. The poor pup is paralyzed from the waist down, but that in no way has dampened his spirits. Nor has it stopped him from getting around the house. Take for instance a recent video of Rocky, which shows the pup waddling over to his mama. His determined spirit is so infectious!
Outdoor Life

The Best Bear Hunting Dogs

Most hunting pursuits have a rich history, but few can compare to following behind a hound as it skillfully tracks wild game. And when it comes to hunting with hounds, no animal in the country will run a dog as hard, or far, as the black bear. You can hunt bears over bait, or shoot them from a stand at distance. But if you want the best that bear hunting has to offer, you must run them with hounds.
