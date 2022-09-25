MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry will be shut down for several hours later this week to give crews an opportunity to work on it. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the ferry will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The agency attributed the closure to regular maintenance and noted that the work had been planned.

