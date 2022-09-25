ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Cut it Out
2d ago

The employee shouldn't have slammed the kid--but I'm not upset that he did. That may have been the kid's first consequence, for a lifetime of thinking he can do whatever he wants.

Paul Bottler
2d ago

should've been raised better and thought of a better exit plan. not very smart.your next wal-mart greeter.

frank shadowo
3d ago

Totally appropriate. This is why the youth is the way they are today, no respect and no consequences

foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Reportedly Killed In Compton Triple Shooting

Compton, CA – Los Angeles-based rapper Kee Riches was reportedly shot and killed in Compton over the weekend. According to KTLA, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls of a shooting near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue on Saturday (September 24) around 9:40 p.m. local time.
COMPTON, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Palma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police

Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men killed in LA area gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang- related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
NORCO, CA
CBS LA

Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response

Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves two dead

COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

2 men killed in Compton shooting

Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene they found two men suffering from multiple […]
COMPTON, CA
insideedition.com

Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles

Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA

