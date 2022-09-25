Read full article on original website
Cut it Out
2d ago
The employee shouldn't have slammed the kid--but I'm not upset that he did. That may have been the kid's first consequence, for a lifetime of thinking he can do whatever he wants.
12
Paul Bottler
2d ago
should've been raised better and thought of a better exit plan. not very smart.your next wal-mart greeter.
16
frank shadowo
3d ago
Totally appropriate. This is why the youth is the way they are today, no respect and no consequences
27
Authorities identify prankster body slammed at OC football game as a 20-year-old, not a student
The person seen racing across the field at last Friday’s Anaheim Katella versus La Palma Kennedy High School football game carrying a flag that read, “I eat a**” has been identified only as a 20-year-old man and not a teenager, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. In video that went viral, […]
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
Self-proclaimed 'incel' charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said
HipHopDX.com
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Reportedly Killed In Compton Triple Shooting
Compton, CA – Los Angeles-based rapper Kee Riches was reportedly shot and killed in Compton over the weekend. According to KTLA, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls of a shooting near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue on Saturday (September 24) around 9:40 p.m. local time.
Student Gun Photo on Campus Prompts Garey High School Lockdown
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A student posted a photo of a gun allegedly taken on the campus of Garey High School in the city of Pomona… Read more "Student Gun Photo on Campus Prompts Garey High School Lockdown"
LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
newsantaana.com
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
2urbangirls.com
Two men killed in LA area gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang- related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were...
foxla.com
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated, but did not provide any further details.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating
NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
2 men killed in Compton shooting
Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived on scene they found two men suffering from multiple […]
insideedition.com
Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles
Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Moreno Valley man outraged after he says his $5K package was stolen, signed by someone else
A Moreno Valley man wants people to know that even requiring a signature won't necessarily protect you from package theft after his delivery was allegedly signed off by a stranger.
