Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg is celebrating its 31st Annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend. Watch the video to see Susan Sink tell us all about it on 7@four!
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski welcomes ‘LOVE’ sign to downtown
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski is joining in on the “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign. The town has a new “LOVE” sign and celebrated its arrival with a ribbon cutting September 27. The town of Pulaski says this love sign is the only one in the...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
WDBJ7.com
Groundbreaking held for Moyer Sports complex renovations
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning at the Moyer Sports complex in Salem. The ceremony represents renovations to the facility to continue to make Salem a sports tourism destination in the Commonwealth and the country. The $27.5 million project will create new pickleball courts, improve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home showcases quick workout
(WDBJ) - Don’t have enough time in your day to work out?. Here @ Home visits with Ferguson Fitness in Roanoke about a workout that only takes 20 minutes. Watch the video to check it out.
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
WDBJ7.com
LEAP helps families afford healthy food
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the price of everything going up these days, getting good, nutritious meals on the table can be costly. But one organization in Roanoke works with local growers and community organizations to help ease that burden. The Local Environmental Agriculture Project - or LEAP - is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
smithmountainlake.com
The Discovery Shop celebrates 18 years and nearly $4 million raised
The Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake is inching toward $4 million in money raised for the American Cancer Society. The major milestone is expected to be hit sometime next month, just a few weeks after the popular store celebrated its 18th anniversary serving the community. A celebration was held...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County students experience agriculture day
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County learned about farming and agriculture at the New River Valley Fairgrounds on Sept. 27. All of the county’s fifth graders got hands on experiences learning about farm safety and animals. Agriculture day was put on in partnership with...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
wfxrtv.com
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rchsprowler.com
My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington
Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
WDBJ7.com
Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
WDBJ7.com
Large emergency presence works fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency presence has converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. as crews work what State Police says is a fugitive case Tuesday night. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Traffic is being...
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation builds third home to raise money for children with cancer
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is bettering the community while raising money for children battling cancer. Remodeling on the foundation’s third house, on Lola Avenue in Altavista, began in March. “It’s an older home. It was in pretty rough condition. When we first got here, it...
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
Comments / 0