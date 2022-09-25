Wisconsin can’t stop Ohio State as Buckeyes fly to 31-7 lead: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts

Read full article on original website
Will Ohio State football cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown play against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three days after playing a Big Ten opener without his top three cornerbacks, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has some optimism that two will play against Rutgers on Saturday. Day he is hopeful that starting corners Denzel Burke (hand) and Cameron Brown (unspecified) will be...
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
What is the latest on Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s hamstring injury?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he did not regret playing Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Toledo, despite the apparent setback that caused the star receiver to miss the Wisconsin game — and possibly more absences to come. Day said there is no timetable for Smith-Njigba’s...
The one Rutgers player Ohio State football fans should worry about constantly gives the ball away
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers’ biggest difference-maker against Ohio State football on Saturday will be a reigning second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection who might be the nation’s best at his position. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, that position is punter. Adam Korsak, like OSU punter Jesse...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on BTN so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The fate of longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul is being considered by a three-commissioner panel after an eight-hour hearing Tuesday about the Democratic jurist’s courtroom conduct. Gaul, who is white, allegedly referred to Black men who appeared in his courtroom as “brother;” called...
State troopers seize over $1 million in cocaine during traffic stop in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Florida woman has been jailed on multiple charges after State Highway Patrol troopers say they found more than $1 million worth of cocaine in a van she was driving. The patrol says troopers stopped the 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van for a turn-signal violation on...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
