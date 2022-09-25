ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2-Vehicle Collision with Downed Traffic Light Land on Front Yard of Home

 3 days ago

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a downed traffic light all landed onto the front yard of a home in the Valinda community within the San Gabriel Valley on Friday night, Sept. 23, around 11:09 p.m.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with one person reported trapped on the 16800 block of East Francisquito and North Lark Ellen avenues.

Once officers and firefighters arrived on scene, they located two vehicles and a light pole down in the front yard of a residence with no one trapped. A male and a female were both transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

A resident of the home speaking to Key News Network at the scene said they heard a big crash and ran outside to see the two cars right in front. He said the sound was pretty loud – they were “rattled.” Smoke was coming from each car, so the resident waited a bit before they checked the people inside. The resident said one person was in the truck, and a lady was in the SUV.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor in the collision. CHP Baldwin Park will be handling the Investigation into the crash.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
