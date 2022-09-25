Bryan Bresee Plays for Ella, Tiger Teammates at Wake Forest

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee discusses playing for his sister, why he came back this week and the outpouring of support he and his family have received this week.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — KJ Henry called Bryan Bresee the strongest person he knows, and it had nothing to do with anything Henry's teammate did on the field Saturday for Clemson at Wake Forest.

Bresee played a football game at defensive tackle a little over a week after his 15-year-old sister Ella died from brain cancer. The funeral was Tuesday, and Bresee somehow found the strength to play in a hard-fought, 51-45 victory for the Tigers .

"I knew that's what Ella would want me to do," Bresee said about playing. "She loved watching all of us play. My family being here and being together, it brings my family joy watching us play."

Bresee said he was glad to be back with his teammates, and football served as a distraction, at least for a few hours, from all he and his family have been through. Bresee was emotional when he ran out and took the field, thinking of Ella and his family.

"I know she's watching over us," Bresee said. "She loved Clemson football so I know she'll be with us the entire way."

Bresee said the last few weeks have been "a lot to take in." Ella was in Clemson two weeks ago when the Tigers hosted Furman, but she became ill and had to be flown back to Maryland.

Bresee contemplated not playing against the Paladins, but he said Ella wanted him to be out there and he wanted her to watch the Tigers play. Less than a week later, she lost her battle with cancer.

The Clemson community and college football as a whole has shown Bresee tremendous support, he said. He received letters from the entire Louisiana Tech team following last week's game that he watched with his grieving family.

Other from across the country continue to reach out to the Bresees.

"It's been amazing, whether it's been another school, the community, Clemson, coaches, teammates," Bresee said. "Everybody's done a tremendous job supporting us. It's a huge help. It's a tough time for our family and everybody sticking behind us and being there for us has been awesome."

He walked off the field Saturday as a big contributor, getting a hand on a key pass by Wake Forest and finishing with two tackles.

Despite his heavy heart, the Maryland native played for his sister, his family and the teammates who wrapped their arms around him during this tragedy. And that's a big reason he came back to play for the Tigers on Saturday.

"A lot of people look up to me as a leader so I needed to be out here," Bresee said. "They support me so I needed to support them out here."

