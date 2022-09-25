Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Intermittent full lane closures on Highway 71 are expected during the overnight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, September 26 until September 29.

Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, to install traffic signal mast arms on the Mercy Way Bride.

At no time will all four lanes of traffic be closed. These full closures are scheduled for 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. each of the first two nights.

The timing of this project is dependent on weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

