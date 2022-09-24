ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
GoPSUsports.com

No. 6 Penn State Shuts Out Visiting Ohio State for B1G Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 25, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-1, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, shut out visiting Ohio State for a 2-0 victory (3-5, 0-3 B1G) at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday. Mackenzie Allessie (Mt. Joy, Pa.) and Jemma Punch (Queensland, Australia) scored for Penn State while goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) notched her third straight shutout in goal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Shoots Stellar Opening Two Rounds at Old Town Club Collegiate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Penn State men's golf team sits fourth in a loaded field after a strong opening two rounds at Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Monday. The Nittany Lions were steady throughout the day, shooting a 3-under, 277, as a team in both the first and second rounds. Penn State sits in fourth place heading into Tuesday's final round at 6-under, 554. Kansas State (16-under, 544) and Southern Mississippi (11-under, 549) hold down the top two spots, while Furman (7-under, 553), Penn State (6-under, 554) and No. 19 Wake Forest (5-under, 555) are in a tight team battle to round out the top five.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14/15 Penn State Defeats Central Michigan, 33-14, on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15 Penn State football team (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan (1-3), 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game, racking up 111 and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
State
Illinois State
City
State College, PA
State
Virginia State
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Auburn, PA
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
GoPSUsports.com

No. 17 Penn State Hosts Illinois for Senior Day, Alumni Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 17 Penn State women's soccer program is set to host Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 25 for senior day and alumni day at Jeffrey Field. Prior to kickoff, the program will recognize and celebrate the playing careers of seven Nittany Lions, Jordan Canniff, Cassie Hiatt, Penelope Hocking, Jillian Jennings, Morgan Messner, Maddie Myers and Rachel Wasserman.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Ends Day Two of the Charlotte Invite

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed the second day of play at the Charlotte Invite on Saturday. The tournament will finish play on Sunday, Sept. 3. Singles. Olivia Dorner fell to Ruxi Schech of Charlotte, 6-1, 6-4. Carla Girbau lost her match to Margaux Maquet...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy