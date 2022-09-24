Read full article on original website
No. 6 Penn State Shuts Out Visiting Ohio State for B1G Victory
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 25, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-1, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, shut out visiting Ohio State for a 2-0 victory (3-5, 0-3 B1G) at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday. Mackenzie Allessie (Mt. Joy, Pa.) and Jemma Punch (Queensland, Australia) scored for Penn State while goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) notched her third straight shutout in goal.
Penn State Shoots Stellar Opening Two Rounds at Old Town Club Collegiate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Penn State men's golf team sits fourth in a loaded field after a strong opening two rounds at Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Monday. The Nittany Lions were steady throughout the day, shooting a 3-under, 277, as a team in both the first and second rounds. Penn State sits in fourth place heading into Tuesday's final round at 6-under, 554. Kansas State (16-under, 544) and Southern Mississippi (11-under, 549) hold down the top two spots, while Furman (7-under, 553), Penn State (6-under, 554) and No. 19 Wake Forest (5-under, 555) are in a tight team battle to round out the top five.
No. 14/15 Penn State Defeats Central Michigan, 33-14, on Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15 Penn State football team (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan (1-3), 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game, racking up 111 and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
No. 14/15 Penn State’s Contest with Northwestern to Air on ESPN this Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14/15 Penn State Football's network designation has been set for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. start against Northwestern. The contest will be aired on ESPN. Penn State (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron...
No. 17 Penn State Hosts Illinois for Senior Day, Alumni Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 17 Penn State women's soccer program is set to host Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 25 for senior day and alumni day at Jeffrey Field. Prior to kickoff, the program will recognize and celebrate the playing careers of seven Nittany Lions, Jordan Canniff, Cassie Hiatt, Penelope Hocking, Jillian Jennings, Morgan Messner, Maddie Myers and Rachel Wasserman.
Penn State Women’s Tennis Ends Day Two of the Charlotte Invite
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed the second day of play at the Charlotte Invite on Saturday. The tournament will finish play on Sunday, Sept. 3. Singles. Olivia Dorner fell to Ruxi Schech of Charlotte, 6-1, 6-4. Carla Girbau lost her match to Margaux Maquet...
