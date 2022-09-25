Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Wamego community to band together for Match Day in October
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit. The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
Pet memorial will be unveiled in Junction City
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNT
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
KSNT
Tractor blaze extinguished by Kansas volunteer firefighters
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a tractor fire on Tuesday. According to firefighters, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, they received reports Oof a vehicle fire at Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Volunteer crews arriving at the scene found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed by flames.
WIBW
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS indicate plans to retry accused murderer Dana Chandler are in the works. The motion was made in a document filed Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. The document was filed in Shawnee County District Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Portion of Shawnee Co. road closes for gas line installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of Dupont Rd. in Shawnee Co. has closed for a gas line installation. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Shawnee County says Traffic Control Services closed SE Dupont Rd. between 4821 and 4830 due to a gas line installation with Kansas Gas Service. Weather permitting, the...
WIBW
12-year-old seriously injured by car near Tecumseh
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a car just west of Tecumseh Monday night. According the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of SE US 40 Highway. Officials say a white 2013...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 27
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
WIBW
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no apparent serious injuries early Tuesday just north of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 8 a.m. just east of N.W. 35th Street and Brickyard Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
16-year-old arrested after bomb threat at Salina high school
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after a bomb threat at Salina South High School. The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 21, a School Resource Officer at Salina South High School was made aware of a threat made to students. The statement indicated that in the future a bomb would be brought to the school.
WIBW
Two brothers from Jackson Heights working together to broadcast football games
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An idea that turned into gold, Kryndon and Kyson Proffitt are providing a service for everyone to enjoy. Kryndon is a junior while Kyson is a freshman at Jackson Heights. The brothers took it up a notch to livestream their football games at home and on...
WIBW
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White. WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not...
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities investigating vehicle/pedestrian accident east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are investigating involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened east of Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an injury accident in the 8100 block of SE Highway 40. The Sheriff’s Office says the person was hit by a vehicle. The accident is under investigation.
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commission approves additional jail security, de-icing salt bids
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners have approved additional security requests from the Department of Corrections, as well as bids for de-icing salt, and ballot destruction personnel. At its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to...
Comments / 0