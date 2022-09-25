ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

PHOTOS: It Was Hot, But We Had a Blast at the Diboll Day Parade

I've been a master of ceremonies for many parades in East Texas over the past 30+ years. I drove a station vehicle in numerous area parades as well. I even had the honor to be Grand Marshal at the Dogwood Festival Parade in Woodville over a decade ago...it actually snowed on me as I was waving at the crowd.
DIBOLL, TX
Mix 93.1

Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?

It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KILGORE, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Chili’s in Nacogdoches needs a Restaurant Manager

Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards. Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency. Foster open communication between Team Members and Management. Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives. Lead with heart...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Francis Irvin McGrath, Jr.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Garrison Funeral Home. Francis grew up in Victoria, Texas. He joined the Marines right out of high school. He served 4 years with the Marines and earned the rank of Corporal before his discharge. Francis then went on to serve as a Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife office in Corpus Christi, Texas where he met his wife, Jenna. They were married in Denton, Texas on July 20, 1989. Francis enjoyed shooting and reloading ammo and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He also spent time bird watching and taking pictures of nature. Francis was a collector of curios and relics. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
VICTORIA, TX
scttx.com

Simms Shares Tips on Using Family Search with TAGHS

September 26, 2022 - Not too long ago, anyone wanting to do genealogical research had to visit courthouses, cemeteries, and seek out old family Bibles. While serious researchers still have to resort to those sources occasionally, there is now a wealth of genealogical information available online and in genealogical libraries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has Family History and Life Centers in cities around the country for this purpose, with one located in Lufkin. Lufkin Family History and Life Center volunteer Delora Silvers Simms shared some valuable information about using the resources there at the September meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, including the fact that they are free to the public!
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Organ recipient from Colorado meets donor's family in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — In February of 2020, Sicily, an organ donor from Longview, lost her life. A month later, Tony Young from Colorado became a perfect match to receive Sicily’s heart and kidney after dealing with congestive heart failure. Six months later, Young knew he wanted to reach...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Shooting In Marshall

The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
MARSHALL, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Sept. 18-24

September 26, 2022 - Over the week of September 18th through 24th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to just 3 calls. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. The first call came in early on Wednesday morning in regards to smoke inside a home on County Road 3286. The JVFD responded to find the source before it could start a larger fire.
JOAQUIN, TX
kurv.com

Parker County Girl Shoots And Wounds Her Dad And Herself

A Parker County man and his 12-year-old daughter are recovering from gunshot wounds after the girl pulled the trigger on both of them. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter had been planning to kill her father for weeks. Investigators learned that she and another young girl from Lufkin were plotting to murder their fathers and then run away to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes

A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
LONGVIEW, TX

