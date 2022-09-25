Read full article on original website
Related
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
Tik Tok Video About SFA’s Epic Blowout Win Has 3 Million Views
Saturday night, the Stephen F. Austin State University football team broke numerous records on their way to a historic victory over a team from Florida. The Lumberjacks defeated the Warner Royals from Lake Wales, 98-0. As hard as it is to believe, the score could have easily been much worse.
PHOTOS: It Was Hot, But We Had a Blast at the Diboll Day Parade
I've been a master of ceremonies for many parades in East Texas over the past 30+ years. I drove a station vehicle in numerous area parades as well. I even had the honor to be Grand Marshal at the Dogwood Festival Parade in Woodville over a decade ago...it actually snowed on me as I was waving at the crowd.
Stephen F. Austin’s football team scored a record-breaking 98 points without even playing a full game
DALLAS — It was a football game with a basketball-like score. At least for one of the teams. Stephen F. Austin State University put up 98 points against Warner University on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Tex. Warner missed one field goal. Another attempt was blocked. And Warner could not get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
Is This Grammy Award Winning Rocker Hanging Out In Shreveport?
So Grammy Award winner Jack White just played the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, Platinum selling rocker Kenny Wayne Sheppard still hangs out in his hometown, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member James Burton is always in Shreveport. But the person being spotted around town isn't any of those three.
This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)
If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state. Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby...
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Chili’s in Nacogdoches needs a Restaurant Manager
Role model and hold Team Members accountable to operational and quality standards. Identify root cause of issues while being self-reflective and holding yourself accountable first, showing vulnerability and transparency. Foster open communication between Team Members and Management. Influence Team Member behaviors by championing change and restaurant initiatives. Lead with heart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scttx.com
Francis Irvin McGrath, Jr.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Garrison Funeral Home. Francis grew up in Victoria, Texas. He joined the Marines right out of high school. He served 4 years with the Marines and earned the rank of Corporal before his discharge. Francis then went on to serve as a Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife office in Corpus Christi, Texas where he met his wife, Jenna. They were married in Denton, Texas on July 20, 1989. Francis enjoyed shooting and reloading ammo and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He also spent time bird watching and taking pictures of nature. Francis was a collector of curios and relics. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
scttx.com
Simms Shares Tips on Using Family Search with TAGHS
September 26, 2022 - Not too long ago, anyone wanting to do genealogical research had to visit courthouses, cemeteries, and seek out old family Bibles. While serious researchers still have to resort to those sources occasionally, there is now a wealth of genealogical information available online and in genealogical libraries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has Family History and Life Centers in cities around the country for this purpose, with one located in Lufkin. Lufkin Family History and Life Center volunteer Delora Silvers Simms shared some valuable information about using the resources there at the September meeting of the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, including the fact that they are free to the public!
Organ recipient from Colorado meets donor's family in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — In February of 2020, Sicily, an organ donor from Longview, lost her life. A month later, Tony Young from Colorado became a perfect match to receive Sicily’s heart and kidney after dealing with congestive heart failure. Six months later, Young knew he wanted to reach...
74-Year-Old Lucy Geishaker Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday afternoon. Officials reported that 74-year-old Lucy Geishaker was pronounced dead at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
easttexasradio.com
Shooting In Marshall
The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Sept. 18-24
September 26, 2022 - Over the week of September 18th through 24th the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department responded to just 3 calls. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. The first call came in early on Wednesday morning in regards to smoke inside a home on County Road 3286. The JVFD responded to find the source before it could start a larger fire.
kurv.com
Parker County Girl Shoots And Wounds Her Dad And Herself
A Parker County man and his 12-year-old daughter are recovering from gunshot wounds after the girl pulled the trigger on both of them. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter had been planning to kill her father for weeks. Investigators learned that she and another young girl from Lufkin were plotting to murder their fathers and then run away to Georgia.
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is […]
Crews responding to fire at Lufkin apartment complex, close some streets
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin firefighters are the scene of a fire at Great Oaks Apartments Tuesday afternoon. Old Union Road from Trailwood Circle to Live Oak Lane are closed because of the blaze. "We expect the closure to last for the next couple of hours so school pickup and...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
Comments / 0