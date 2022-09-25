Lauv Shares His Most Personal Songs Yet In Stunning iHeartLand Debut

After Charlie Puth christened iHeartLand's State Farm Park stage in Fortnite, the next pop star to take over the metaverse was none other than Lauv . For the talented singer, this iHeartLand performance was a bit of a return to his roots. As iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright introduced the star, he reminded the crowd that before Lauv was a best-selling artist, he started out right here on the internet.

To get things started, Lauv opened with one of his biggest hits to date, "I Like Me Better" and followed it up with his track "I'm So Tired," telling the audience, "I need to hear you from everywhere." The singer teamed up with pop peer Troye Sivan for the catchy track which was featured on his 2019 compilation album I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist) .

JoJo returned to the stage to discuss Lauv's new album All 4 Nothing , his creative process, and his unique entry into the music industry. "I have a Myspace tattoo. Does anyone here even know about Myspace?" Lauv laughed after JoJo reminded him he started out "hustling" and posting music on the early social media website with his friends.

"That's where I just started making music and learned how to promote myself," Lauv said of his start online. "It was crazy times. Definitely a grind."

JoJo then shifted gears to ask the singer about his creative process as a solo artist and as a writer for other artists. The host wanted to know if writing songs for himself or for other people was more rewarding. "They're both super rewarding because it's just like if I'm making music and it gets out in the world that's just insane to me in general," Lauv said. "But, I mean, there's nothing like making a song, me coming on stage, and connecting with everybody. That's literally the best feeling in the world."

"Speaking of MySpace, the platform had a lot of freedom to it. Do you still feel that freedom today or do you still struggle with that side of it?"

"I feel relatively free," said Lauv. "I would say probably the biggest opponent is my own mind. Does anyone else have that issue where your mind just stops [you from] doing so many things?" The vulnerable moment prompted JoJo's next thoughtful question. "What do you want your fans to take away from [the album All 4 Nothing]?"

"Honestly, live your life, love yourself. Don't worry about what everybody else is telling you to be or what you think you're supposed to be," he said. "You have that deep inside of you and just spend every day, as much as you can, with that person and shine in the world."

"I think you need to hug me after that," JoJo replied to Lauv's moving mission statement. After the two shared a sweet embrace, Lauv got back to the music. "This song's about being lonely," he said before singing "F--k, I'm Lonely," which was featured on the 13 Reasons Why (Season 3) soundtrack back in 2019.

Getting to the new album, Lauv performed its titular track "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)."In a previous statement, the singer/songwriter explained that it's, "a song about loving someone so much at a time in your life when you’re still in the process of learning how to love yourself and being scared how your own personal insecurities could ruin a love that is and could be so genuine and transformative. In essence, it’s a song about surrendering to love and life."

JoJo came back out to ask Lauv about a rumor that he was seriously thinking about walking away from music. "Punch me in the face if this is just nonsense," JoJo said before bringing it up, but Lauv confirmed it was true and even revealed, "Yeah, definitely at many points but we don't have to go there." The crowd erupted into cheers after JoJo asked if they were glad Lauv didn't give up on music.

Lauv then hit the stage again with a new track "Stay Together," which is maybe the one of the most joyful breakup songs ever. "Thank God we never/ Stay together/ Bought a house/ Had a kid, got a dog together/ Thank God we never/ Said, 'Forever,'" sang Lauv.

Before saying goodnight to the metaverse, Lauv passionately sang another All 4 Nothing track called "Stranger," which he described as a song "about anxiety and falling in love and pushing people away."

You can listen to All 4 Nothing in its entirety here and stay tuned for more performances from your favorite artists at iHeartLand in Fortnite .