ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WILLOW Performs Special Acapella Version Of 'Whip My Hair' During Festival

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UnVH_0i9CAVUO00
Photo: Skyler Barberio

WILLOW took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th. She performed a special acapella version of her track "Whip My Hair" during her larger-than-life set.

She kicked off her robust iHeartRadio Music Festival set by performing “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” the track that marked WILLOW's entry into the pop-punk scene when it was released in 2021. It also gained a ton of traction on TikTok. As of this writing, the track has been used in over 260 thousand videos of the platform.

Speaking of TikTok, WILLOW also performed "Meet Me At Our Spot," which, too, went viral on the app. She then dove into a pop-punk, acapella version of "Whip My Hair."

On September 14, WILLOW announced her fifth studio album, Coping Mechanism , will arrive October 7. The project, which follows last year’s lately I fell EVERYTHING , will feature the artist’s newly released single “hover like a GODDESS.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APBvS_0i9CAVUO00
Photo: Skyler Barberio

Other singers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush, Lauv , Chlöe , Carly Pearce , Cheat Codes , Chase Rice , girl in red , Ryan Hurd , GAYLE , Latto , Lauren Spencer Smith and JAX .

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauv
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Chase Rice
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With A Loving Message From Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods was certainly feeling the love on her 25th birthday, thanks in part to her boyfriend of over two years, Karl-Anthony Towns. The social media star celebrated another trip around the Sun on Friday (September 23), at which time her NBA-player beau uploaded a heartwarming collection of photos of the pair from throughout their relationship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Whip My Hair#Havingfun#Performance Info#Acapella#Tiktok#Coping Mechanism#Big Time Rush#Gayle
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
People

Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane

Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video

Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

177K+
Followers
20K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy