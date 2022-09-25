WILLOW Performs Special Acapella Version Of 'Whip My Hair' During Festival

Photo: Skyler Barberio

WILLOW took the stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th. She performed a special acapella version of her track "Whip My Hair" during her larger-than-life set.

She kicked off her robust iHeartRadio Music Festival set by performing “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” the track that marked WILLOW's entry into the pop-punk scene when it was released in 2021. It also gained a ton of traction on TikTok. As of this writing, the track has been used in over 260 thousand videos of the platform.

Speaking of TikTok, WILLOW also performed "Meet Me At Our Spot," which, too, went viral on the app. She then dove into a pop-punk, acapella version of "Whip My Hair."

On September 14, WILLOW announced her fifth studio album, Coping Mechanism , will arrive October 7. The project, which follows last year’s lately I fell EVERYTHING , will feature the artist’s newly released single “hover like a GODDESS.”

Photo: Skyler Barberio

Other singers taking the daytime stage at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival include Avril Lavigne , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush, Lauv , Chlöe , Carly Pearce , Cheat Codes , Chase Rice , girl in red , Ryan Hurd , GAYLE , Latto , Lauren Spencer Smith and JAX .

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.