Former Caldwell Officer Joseph Hoadley found guilty on 3 of 4 counts

BOISE — After more than a day of deliberations, twelve jurors have finally delivered a guilty verdict on three of the four counts in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley.

Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

The jury found Hoadley not guilty on the first count, which was deprivation of rights under color of law.

Deliberations began Friday, after four days of testimony, and continued into Saturday at the federal courthouse in Boise.

Hoadley was an officer with the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) for more than 20 years before being terminated this past May, after he was charged with two felonies amid an FBI investigation. Hoadley was later indicted on the four previously mentioned counts.

Closing arguments wrapped up shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday in U.S. District Court. The 12-person jury heard four days of testimony from current and former Caldwell P.D. officers, a city staff member, the man Hoadley is accused of hitting and injuring during a 2017 arrest, and Hoadley himself.

The first two counts are related to an incident on March 30, 2017, when prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege Hoadley struck a man identified as “B.H.” in the head after he had handcuffed the man, who was suspected of marijuana possession.

Hoadley testified Thursday that he did take him down using only the force necessary to prevent him from getting away, but did not strike him in the head. Federal prosecutors said Hoadley should have documented the incident in the Caldwell P.D.’s use-of-force database, but didn’t. Hoadley said that at the time, he didn’t believe the contact rose to the level of something that needed to be documented.

Hoadley was also accused of intimidating a witness and tampering with documents — including wiping his electronic devices before turning them in — in relation to an FBI investigation into misconduct by some officers within Caldwell P.D. Hoadley on Thursday testified that he didn’t intend to threaten or harass the witness in question and that he reset an iPhone that he used for personal as well as work functions because it included personal information not related to work.