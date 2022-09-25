Read full article on original website
Related
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
wabi.tv
GONETSPEED cuts ribbon at new Bangor office
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - GONETSPEED held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of their new Bangor office. They’re pledging an $8 million investment in the greater Bangor and Brewer area, planning to build 115 miles of a high-speed internet network. They hope to make high speed...
wabi.tv
Bucksport woman celebrates 106th birthday
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Well, we’d call her the best thing since sliced bread, but she was actually born before it. Ruth Bunt of Bucksport is turning 106 years young. She celebrated the day alongside her family at home and enjoyed a carrot cake. In this century plus lifetime,...
New Restaurant ‘The Crumpet’ To Open In Bucksport
Looking for a place to grab some coffee, tea or a pastry? There is a new hot spot coming to Bucksport. The Crumpet, located 81 Main Street, is a new addition to the town of Bucksport. The cafe will feature coffee from Farm House Coffee Roasters and tea from Tea Maineia, both of Winterport, along with pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Maggie needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Maggie, a mastiff mix puppy.
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
wabi.tv
Artist creates mural on Bangor Shaw’s wall for the Together Place
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new mural is being painted in Bangor on the wall facing the waterfront at Shaw’s on Main Street. Local artist Sam Bullard was selected by the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center’s Mural Committee to take on the project. Bullard has also been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
wabi.tv
BioBlitz in Old Town offers nature experience for Mainers
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge hosted a BioBlitz event in Old Town Sunday. Using the iNaturalist app on their phone, visitors observed and documented various species at the refuge. People also downloaded the Seek app and discovered what species they found. Images were uploaded on the...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
wabi.tv
Wellspring hosts its 7th annual 5K Race for Recovery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wellspring held its 7th Annual 5K Race for Recovery at the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday... More than 100 runners and walkers set off at 10 am to raise awareness about recovery. The host, Wellspring, is an addiction treatment center in Bangor whose goal is to support...
wabi.tv
Years-long bridge project starting in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning a years-long project to perform work on four bridges that carry I-95 in Pittsfield. All four bridges are between mile markers 149 and 152. The DOT will be replacing bridge decks on the three southbound bridges that cross Madawaska...
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
Speedway 95 Results from September 24
Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Comments / 0