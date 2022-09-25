Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
wtvy.com
Teen dies after possible gunshot wound; car crash in Elba
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD. Upon arrival, an officer discovered the driver, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, suffered a possible gunshot wound.
wdhn.com
Elba H.S. Senior was fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—A popular Elba High School Senior is “dead” and authorities are looking for clues as to who may. At around 10:20 Monday night, “Jordon Xavier Marek’s” vehicle slammed into a residential garage. on Sunset Boulevarde near the Elba nursing home and rehab...
wbrc.com
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Vehicle overturns after being hit on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 Monday morning, a two-vehicle accident at Ross Clark Circle and Kelley Rd. caused one car to overturn on the circle. According to police, a Chevrolet Cobalt was trying to cross the Ross Clark Circle when they were struck by another car traveling northbound on the circle.
wtvy.com
Man found dead in bin identified
Artistic Director at Cotton Hall in Colquitt, Georgia, Will Murdock, joins us Live at Lunch to discuss their upcoming play titled Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
wtvy.com
Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
wtvy.com
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdhn.com
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of soliciting a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation by the DPD, an Ozark man has been accused of soliciting a child electronically. Dothan Police began an investigation after being notified of a situation involving an adult male allegedly attempting to solicit a juvenile and get them to engage in sexual activities.
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
wdhn.com
Slocomb man killed in early morning crash
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was killed in a car crash shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Brenton Stanley, 21, of Slocomb. Stanley was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck left the roadway and overturned on Cotton Box Road — four miles south of Slocomb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Houston Co. Farm Center opens as livestock shelter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, entry requirements for livestock moving across state lines have been lifted. The Houston County Farm Center in Dothan, Alabama is opening as a livestock shelter for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay. Stalls are first come first serve and...
wdhn.com
Liquor license denied for one Houston Co. restaurant
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A liquor license was denied by the Houston County Commission for a new bar and grill where a strip club had been located. Horizon Bar and Grill location used to be the location of Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club. Now, one of the former...
WSFA
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA prepares for Hurricane Ian
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)—As “Ian” churns closer to Florida’s Central West Coast, one wiregrass EMA Director says. folks across Southeast Alabama and the panhandle still need to remain vigilant. In today’s “teleconference” with the National Weather Service, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith. says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Free shuttle service to Dothan vs Central game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention sports fans: a free shuttle service will be offered at the Dothan High School vs. Central High School football game. The football game, scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at Rip Hewes Stadium will have available parking at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center.
wdhn.com
Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
wdhn.com
Tampa Bay resident, local hotels prepare for Hurricane Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Grey Gordon, a Tampa Bay resident is traveling along Highway 231 North to get away from the eye of the category 3 Hurricane Ian that’s heading toward his hometown. “I wanted to get my own family my wife and kids, my three kids and...
Alabama man killed after being ejected from his truck in accident
An Alabama was killed Saturday after he was ejected from his truck after an accident caused the vehicle to roll over, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Slocomb man. Brenton M. Stanley, 21, was fatally injured when the...
Comments / 0