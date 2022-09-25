ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become...
FLORIDA STATE
whdh.com

Hurricane Ian Nears Florida

By now you’ve probably heard about Hurricane Ian. It’s a powerful, major hurricane nearing landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow afternoon/evening. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has not only a dramatic shift to the southeast but has also sped up to a landfall tomorrow evening. The official track has landfall as a major category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
whdh.com

Flights from Florida to Boston fill up as Hurricane Ian approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, the flights from Florida to Boston are filling up with people looking to avoid the storm. One family struggled to find a flight for their son from Tampa to Boston. They snagged one of the last open seats they could find. “We had...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
whdh.com

Netflix and steal: Mass. residents among most likely to share Netflix passwords, study finds

Massachusetts is home to a very large number of Netflix viewers– and swindlers– according to a new study. Technology company Techelate conducted the study using data from Google Trends, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration survey and a study from Time2Play. The study revealed that Mass. residents had the third-highest rate in the country of admitting to sharing their Netflix login credentials with others. About 57% of Netflix subscribers admitted to sharing login information. Massachusetts was outranked by only Ohio and Illinois for password sharing. Kansas, Tennessee and Utah residents had the lowest percentage of password sharers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy