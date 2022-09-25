Massachusetts is home to a very large number of Netflix viewers– and swindlers– according to a new study. Technology company Techelate conducted the study using data from Google Trends, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration survey and a study from Time2Play. The study revealed that Mass. residents had the third-highest rate in the country of admitting to sharing their Netflix login credentials with others. About 57% of Netflix subscribers admitted to sharing login information. Massachusetts was outranked by only Ohio and Illinois for password sharing. Kansas, Tennessee and Utah residents had the lowest percentage of password sharers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO