whdh.com
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become...
whdh.com
Hurricane Ian Nears Florida
By now you’ve probably heard about Hurricane Ian. It’s a powerful, major hurricane nearing landfall in Southwest Florida tomorrow afternoon/evening. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has not only a dramatic shift to the southeast but has also sped up to a landfall tomorrow evening. The official track has landfall as a major category 4 hurricane.
whdh.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be ‘something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime,’ Tampa forecaster says
(CNN) — Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane. Ian is now a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, according to a 5 p.m. ET...
whdh.com
Flights from Florida to Boston fill up as Hurricane Ian approaches
BOSTON (WHDH) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, the flights from Florida to Boston are filling up with people looking to avoid the storm. One family struggled to find a flight for their son from Tampa to Boston. They snagged one of the last open seats they could find. “We had...
whdh.com
