Lake Charles, LA

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Airport will be hosting the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in on Oct. 1, 2022. The free event allows viewers to come and view the planes close up as well as see flying competitions at the Jennings Airport on 1704 Public Works Rd. There will be...
JENNINGS, LA
Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel. “So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosts baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosted a baby shower Saturday at the Walmart on Highway 14. The event was held to ask for donations of baby supplies like formula, diapers, baby clothes, wipes, food, and more. The organization handed shoppers a list of items...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting its annual fall career fair in October. We spoke with Dedria Walton who is the assistant director of recruitment and career services for SOWELA who explained how the fair benefits employers looking for well-trained workers as well as SOWELA students or former students looking for a good job.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Areas of Moss Bluff placed under boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Areas of Moss Bluff are under a boil advisory due to loss of pressure from a water leak, Waterworks District 1 said. The precautionary boil advisory will affect the following areas:. Bordelon Road. Clifford Road. Coffey Road. Highway 171 from Bronco Cir to McFatter Trailer...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
‘Movies Under the Stars’ returns with 3 Halloween features

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Movies Under the Stars” is returning this season with three family Halloween films. The movies will be shown at River Bluff Park (433 Theriot Rd.) and Mallard Junction Park (599 August St.) due to construction near Prien Lake Park.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish. “It was estimated at 50 to 75 feet a year in land loss, and it was proven to be even further,” grants director Jennifer Cobian said. “So, we lose that land, we lose our marshes, and it is a triple effect.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead in our forecast this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast will feature some great fall-like weather ahead as we are watching those dropping humidity levels cooler temperatures and nights down in the 50s for most of the week. On top of that a lot of sunshine will make for nice afternoons without that humidity with temperatures topping out in the 80s for highs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Beauregard Parish Fire District 4. Authorities say because the area has not had any rain for two weeks and the humidity has dropped they...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Once famous dance halls disappearing

By Carissa Hebert The Kinder Courier News Dance halls like Slim’s were popular places in America between the 1920s (The Roaring 20s) to the early 80s when technology like computers, internet and cell phones began changing the way the world operates. Places like Slim’s in Kinder, the Purple Peacock in Eunice, Evangeline Club in Ville Platte, Green Lantern in Lawtell, Red Rose in Lake Arthur and…
KINDER, LA
LNG Day at McNeese State

Family searches for answers into disappearance of missing Allen Parish woman - clipped version. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

