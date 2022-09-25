Read full article on original website
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
KPLC TV
Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Airport will be hosting the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in on Oct. 1, 2022. The free event allows viewers to come and view the planes close up as well as see flying competitions at the Jennings Airport on 1704 Public Works Rd. There will be...
KPLC TV
Junior League and Central Library presents “Read to Your Doll”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Junior League of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be hosting a “Read to Your Doll Celebration!”. The free event will be held from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street.
KPLC TV
Samaritan’s Purse wraps up hurricane relief efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Various natural disasters have torn Southwest Louisiana apart, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse there’s now a light at the end of the tunnel. “So Samaritan’s Purse has been here since Hurricane Laura came through, pretty much the day after the storm...
KPLC TV
Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosts baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosted a baby shower Saturday at the Walmart on Highway 14. The event was held to ask for donations of baby supplies like formula, diapers, baby clothes, wipes, food, and more. The organization handed shoppers a list of items...
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting its annual fall career fair in October. We spoke with Dedria Walton who is the assistant director of recruitment and career services for SOWELA who explained how the fair benefits employers looking for well-trained workers as well as SOWELA students or former students looking for a good job.
KPLC TV
Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common Streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy, little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets. Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing. “Something real nice for all of the residents here,...
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Abraham’s Tent gets big donation from Hunters for the Hungry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s one thing Lake Charles does well, it’s helping their community. It’s a core value many in Southwest Louisiana hold dear. “This plays a big part in our program,” says Pearl Cole with Abraham’s Tent. Feeding the hungry is...
Lake Charles American Press
Abby McMurry Ferguson owns, operates Sulphur store founded in 1917 by her great-grandmother
Abby McMurry Ferguson, who chose social work as her college major and did a stint for the Peace Corps, did not see retail in her future. Now, she can’t see herself doing anything else. Ferguson, the owner of Etie’s, a Children’s Shoppe, is the great-granddaughter of Cora Etie who...
KPLC TV
Areas of Moss Bluff placed under boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Areas of Moss Bluff are under a boil advisory due to loss of pressure from a water leak, Waterworks District 1 said. The precautionary boil advisory will affect the following areas:. Bordelon Road. Clifford Road. Coffey Road. Highway 171 from Bronco Cir to McFatter Trailer...
KPLC TV
‘Movies Under the Stars’ returns with 3 Halloween features
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Movies Under the Stars” is returning this season with three family Halloween films. The movies will be shown at River Bluff Park (433 Theriot Rd.) and Mallard Junction Park (599 August St.) due to construction near Prien Lake Park.
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion tailgate continues despite officials efforts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Washington-Marion tailgate continued this Friday evening, despite attempts to keep it from happening. This comes after a judge signed an injunction to allow the parking lot to remain open after the event was cancelled earlier this week. “And we just sit down and...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish. “It was estimated at 50 to 75 feet a year in land loss, and it was proven to be even further,” grants director Jennifer Cobian said. “So, we lose that land, we lose our marshes, and it is a triple effect.”
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead in our forecast this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast will feature some great fall-like weather ahead as we are watching those dropping humidity levels cooler temperatures and nights down in the 50s for most of the week. On top of that a lot of sunshine will make for nice afternoons without that humidity with temperatures topping out in the 80s for highs.
KPLC TV
Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Beauregard Parish Fire District 4. Authorities say because the area has not had any rain for two weeks and the humidity has dropped they...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center. KPLC has...
Eunice News
Once famous dance halls disappearing
By Carissa Hebert The Kinder Courier News Dance halls like Slim’s were popular places in America between the 1920s (The Roaring 20s) to the early 80s when technology like computers, internet and cell phones began changing the way the world operates. Places like Slim’s in Kinder, the Purple Peacock in Eunice, Evangeline Club in Ville Platte, Green Lantern in Lawtell, Red Rose in Lake Arthur and…
KPLC TV
LNG Day at McNeese State
Family searches for answers into disappearance of missing Allen Parish woman - clipped version.
Pontoon Bridge closed until further notice
According to Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, the Pontoon Bridge is closed until further notice due to a car accident.
