Lynchburg, VA

WZZM 13

Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Old Dominion

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s 21-12 victory over Akron, last Saturday, plus previewed this weekend’s road contest at Old Dominion. Liberty (3-1) will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Longwe-Smit Captures Gold Singles Title, Sunday at Elon Invite

Liberty Flames redshirt junior Thando Longwe-Smit capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend by winning the Gold singles draw championship match, Sunday at the Elon Invite. Longwe-Smit topped Radford’s Dinos Raptis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. The Cape Town, South Africa native won all four of his singles contest this weekend in straight sets at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Phillips Named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week

After a dominant opening weekend to conference play, Liberty sophomore Kate Phillips was named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week. A native of Encinitas, Calif., Phillips is the first Lady Flame since Trinity Watts on Sept. 7, 2021 to be named ASUN Player of the Week. Phillips was named ASUN Freshman of the Week on Sept. 27, 2021, after opening her career with three straight 10-kill matches on the first weekend of ASUN matches.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens

Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Fourth Quarter Push Gives Liberty Win Over Akron

A key defensive stop and a one-yard rushing touchdown by Dae Dae Hunter with under five minutes remaining gave Liberty the cushion it needed in a 21-12 win over Akron, Saturday night at Williams Stadium. After taking a 14-0 lead just over 15 minutes into the game, the Flames struggled...
AKRON, OH
Liberty News

Liberty Completes Road Trip Sweep with a Win Over Kennesaw State

Liberty completed its first ASUN road trip of the season with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Liberty improves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ASUN Conference and remains atop of the conference standings while Kennesaw State drops to 3-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference. Scoring Summary. 27’ –...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames catch fire in second period to separate selves from Pride in season-opening 10-2 triumph

Building on its dynasty with a solid foundation of veterans and a sensational class of sophomores, Liberty University’s four-time defending ACHA Division I National Championship women’s hockey team opened its 2022-23 season by extending its winning streak to 41 games with a 10-2 humbling of the Washington Pride U19 team, Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Ice Center.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Longwe-Smit, Thomas-Smith Win 2 Matches Apiece on Day 2 of Elon Invite

Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Strong Fourth Quarter Propels No. 16 Lady Flames to 3-0 Win Over Lancers

No. 16-ranked Liberty scored three goals over the final 15 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Longwood Lancers, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty’s fourth quarter surge featured goals from Daniella Rhodes, Martu Cian and Emily Dykema, all on penalty corners. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
rejournals.com

JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
HOLLAND, MI

