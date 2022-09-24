Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
DII Flames sweep Blue Hens, prep for weekend trip to Minnesota Showcase
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team swept its series against Delaware on Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Ice Center, winning the opener 2-1 and the rematch 5-1 to improve to 4-0. Junior wing Trevor Granzow won his battle for the puck out of...
WZZM 13
Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Old Dominion
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s 21-12 victory over Akron, last Saturday, plus previewed this weekend’s road contest at Old Dominion. Liberty (3-1) will...
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit Captures Gold Singles Title, Sunday at Elon Invite
Liberty Flames redshirt junior Thando Longwe-Smit capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend by winning the Gold singles draw championship match, Sunday at the Elon Invite. Longwe-Smit topped Radford’s Dinos Raptis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. The Cape Town, South Africa native won all four of his singles contest this weekend in straight sets at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Phillips Named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week
After a dominant opening weekend to conference play, Liberty sophomore Kate Phillips was named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week. A native of Encinitas, Calif., Phillips is the first Lady Flame since Trinity Watts on Sept. 7, 2021 to be named ASUN Player of the Week. Phillips was named ASUN Freshman of the Week on Sept. 27, 2021, after opening her career with three straight 10-kill matches on the first weekend of ASUN matches.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens
Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
Liberty News
Fourth Quarter Push Gives Liberty Win Over Akron
A key defensive stop and a one-yard rushing touchdown by Dae Dae Hunter with under five minutes remaining gave Liberty the cushion it needed in a 21-12 win over Akron, Saturday night at Williams Stadium. After taking a 14-0 lead just over 15 minutes into the game, the Flames struggled...
Liberty News
Liberty Completes Road Trip Sweep with a Win Over Kennesaw State
Liberty completed its first ASUN road trip of the season with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Liberty improves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ASUN Conference and remains atop of the conference standings while Kennesaw State drops to 3-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference. Scoring Summary. 27’ –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liberty News
Lady Flames catch fire in second period to separate selves from Pride in season-opening 10-2 triumph
Building on its dynasty with a solid foundation of veterans and a sensational class of sophomores, Liberty University’s four-time defending ACHA Division I National Championship women’s hockey team opened its 2022-23 season by extending its winning streak to 41 games with a 10-2 humbling of the Washington Pride U19 team, Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit, Thomas-Smith Win 2 Matches Apiece on Day 2 of Elon Invite
Liberty Flames men’s tennis players Thando Longwe-Smit and Deji Thomas-Smith won two matches apiece on the second day of competition at the Elon Fall Invitational, Saturday. Longwe-Smit’s two victories came in the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Flames redshirt junior will play for a championship in the Gold singles flight, Sunday. Meanwhile, Thomas-Smith’s triumphs came in the consolation bracket of the Maroon singles draw. The Liberty junior will play in a backdraw title match on Sunday morning.
Liberty News
Strong Fourth Quarter Propels No. 16 Lady Flames to 3-0 Win Over Lancers
No. 16-ranked Liberty scored three goals over the final 15 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Longwood Lancers, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty’s fourth quarter surge featured goals from Daniella Rhodes, Martu Cian and Emily Dykema, all on penalty corners. The...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
WZZM 13
'It hurt my heart': Grandville roller rink facing backlash after accusations of discrimination
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local roller skating rink is being accused of discrimination, after hosting a party for area high schools, but leaving some schools off the guest list. 13 On Your Side has been tracking down the details of the story and some in the community feel the rink's response is just not good enough.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
rejournals.com
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
Comments / 0