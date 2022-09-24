Read full article on original website
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
47 People Indicted in $250 Million Minnesota COVID Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that nearly 50 people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a fraud case he described as "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions." Andrew Luger says the 47 defendants are facing conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, money...
Dedication Ceremony Held for Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A dedication ceremony was held yesterday for a new memorial on the State Capitol Mall in St. Paul. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the event, which featured five Medal of Honor recipients: Thomas Kelley, James Sprayberry, Leroy Petry, Michael Fitzmaurice, and Robert Patterson. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States. According to the Department of Defense, it is "conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
How Many of Minnesota’s Ten Tallest Buildings Can You Name?
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
New Map Shows Minnesota Loves Quiet Quitting
Minnesota comes in near the top on a lot of awesome lists, including on this new list of states where quiet quitting is the most popular. Go us!. It does sound made up, but most everything is. Like Valentines Day, World Sauntering Day (a real thing!), and The Month of James. It was popularized recently with this Tik-Tok.
A New Shortage Could Affect Beer Production in Minnesota
Don't look now, but another supply-chain shortage is threatening to affect the production of craft beer here in Minnesota. The words 'beer' and 'shortage' are two words I *never* want to see together in a sentence, and yet that's exactly what's happening, and right as we head into Oktoberfest season, too!
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
Frost In The Forecast For Minnesota And Wisconsin Thursday
I'm currently scouting for a real estate agent to sell my house here in Minnesota because I just heard the "F" word in the forecast for our state. Yes, the word "frost" is a swear word to me...and it is coming for us. If you live in Wisconsin, fyi, it might show up tonight for you too.
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
Even Minnesota Could Be Affected by Hurricane Ian
It's not often that Minnesota is affected by tropical storms or hurricanes, but that could definitely be the case this weekend!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're subjected to a variety of weather situations, depending on the season, right? During the spring, summer, and fall, Mother Nature can whip up severe thunderstorms with high winds, tornadoes, hail, lightning, flash flooding, and more.
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy Restaurant Sued By Mall of America
My wife and I will binge Guy’s Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives show on The Food Network from time to time and have even sought out some of the featured restaurants. Fieri has spotlighted dozens of Minnesota restaurants – you can see the full list below. The...
10 Pancakes In SE Minnesota You Didn’t Know You Need Right Now
10 Pancakes in SE Minnesota You Didn't Know You Need Right Now. In this story, I hope to accomplish two things. a) Get you to try some places you may never have thought of (or heard of) for pancakes here in SE Minnesota. And ii) get you to try making the Queen's Pancakes. That's right, QE 2 herself, Betsy's Pancakes.
