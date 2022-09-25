Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns thumped in three sets by Brock
BROCK – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a fifth straight District 8-3A volleyball defeat Tuesday night, falling at Brock by a 25-6, 25-18, 25-13. Early (8-15, 1-5) received three kills from Gabby Leal, two from Stoney Laughlin, and one each from Dakota Barksdale, Trinity Torrez, and Madison Torrez.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Dragons level district record with straight-set triumph at Coleman
COLEMAN – The Bangs Lady Dragons evened their District 6-2A volleyball record at 1-1 and improved to 9-15 on the season with a straight-set road victory over Coleman, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, Tuesday. Jadyn Miller paced the attack with 10 kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five, Kasey Solis and...
brownwoodnews.com
VIDEO: Lions-Waco Connally Highlights
Some of the brightest moments from Brownwood’s 52-21 road victory on Friday, Sept. 23 – the fourth straight victory for the state-ranked Lions. Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions rocket to No. 5 in Harris Ratings as No. 1 Stephenville awaits
The Brownwood Lions rocketed to their highest ranking of the season ahead of the 82nd “Battle of 377,” coming at No. 5 in this week’s Harris Ratings Weekly Class 4A Division I poll. Previously, the Lions appeared at No. 6 in the same rankings following their 55-16...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Radio station basketball team
Many years ago when I worked at KBWD, somebody got the crazy idea that we ought to have a radio station basketball team. Actually, it was me! I got a call one day from someone in a small school and they said, “Do ya’ll have a radio station basketball team like some of the stations do in bigger areas”? I said, “No, we don’t. Why?” And they said, “Well, because if you did we would love to have you come to our school and play. We would charge admission and make money for our school or senior class.”
brownwoodnews.com
Lions climb to No. 9 in DCTF poll ahead of showdown with No. 1 Stephenville
One of the premier high school football rivalries in all of Texas, “The Battle of 377,” will feature a pair of Top 10 Class 4A Division I programs Friday night. On the heels of their fourth consecutive victory, the Brownwood Lions (4-1) continued their ascension in the rankings, moving up to No. 9 in this week’s latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I Top 10. The Lions, who were ranked No. 10 by DCTF and No. 9 by Harris Ratings Weekly last week, dominated Waco Connally this past Friday for a 52-21 triumph to continue their winning ways.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns, Longhorns cross country compete in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK – The Early Lady Horns cross country team competed at the Round Rock McNeil Invitational over the weekend, held at Old Settlers Park, the site of the UIL state championships. Early finished 19th out of 24 teams in the Class A-3A division, led by the Madison Torrez’s...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. Brownwood at Graham, 6 p.m. Early at Brock, 5:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. Howard Payne at Mary Hardin-Baylor Invitational, TBA. ***. Wednesday, Sept. 28. CROSS COUNTRY. Brownwood at Dublin Dash, TBA. Early at Dublin Dash, TBA. ***. Thursday, Sept. 29. TENNIS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Gordon Wood Hall of Champions Class of ’22 to be inducted Oct. 7
Four members of previous Brownwood Lions teams will be inducted this year into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions. In addition, the 1970 State Championship football team will be honored. The Hall of Champions missed recognizing the 50th anniversary of this accomplishment in 2020 due to COVID-19. Inductees this year...
brownwoodnews.com
Kevin Stanley
Kevin Stanley, age 65 of Early, formerly of Glenpool Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, October 2 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Graveside services for Kevin will be held at 10AM on Monday, October 3 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
brownwoodnews.com
Earlene Shaw
Doris Earlene (Woodcock) Shaw, 66, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. A visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, September 26, 2022. The Funeral will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Chad Woodcock.
brownwoodnews.com
Shirley Sansing
Shirley Sansing, 86, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. There will be a private interment at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Bob Peters
A memorial service for Dr. Bob Peters, a long-time professor and Dean of Education at Howard Payne University, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at First Baptist Church, Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Two fatalities in three-vehicle accident near Coleman over weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
brownwoodnews.com
Howard Payne University Launches Hispanic Heritage Month
A month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage was launched at Howard Payne on Saturday, September 17, by the Hispanic Alumni Fellowship. The Fellowship hosted a breakfast attended by nearly 100 alumni, scholarship recipients, other students, prospects, and family members. University President, Dr. Cory Hines was the featured speaker. Twenty-one students were...
String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
brownwoodnews.com
Four sentences handed out in 35th district court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
brownwoodnews.com
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
colemantoday.com
Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman
As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0