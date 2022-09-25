Many years ago when I worked at KBWD, somebody got the crazy idea that we ought to have a radio station basketball team. Actually, it was me! I got a call one day from someone in a small school and they said, “Do ya’ll have a radio station basketball team like some of the stations do in bigger areas”? I said, “No, we don’t. Why?” And they said, “Well, because if you did we would love to have you come to our school and play. We would charge admission and make money for our school or senior class.”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO