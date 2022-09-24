After a dominant opening weekend to conference play, Liberty sophomore Kate Phillips was named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week. A native of Encinitas, Calif., Phillips is the first Lady Flame since Trinity Watts on Sept. 7, 2021 to be named ASUN Player of the Week. Phillips was named ASUN Freshman of the Week on Sept. 27, 2021, after opening her career with three straight 10-kill matches on the first weekend of ASUN matches.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO