Liberty News
Phillips Named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week
After a dominant opening weekend to conference play, Liberty sophomore Kate Phillips was named ASUN Volleyball Player of the Week. A native of Encinitas, Calif., Phillips is the first Lady Flame since Trinity Watts on Sept. 7, 2021 to be named ASUN Player of the Week. Phillips was named ASUN Freshman of the Week on Sept. 27, 2021, after opening her career with three straight 10-kill matches on the first weekend of ASUN matches.
Liberty News
Yaun Holds Lead after Day 1 of Folds of Honor Collegiate
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun helped the Flames to a strong finish to close out the day at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and individually holds the clubhouse leader following play on Monday. Yaun was one of three Flames to birdie the par-5, No. 18 hole (538 yards) at the American...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens
Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
Liberty News
Liberty Completes Road Trip Sweep with a Win Over Kennesaw State
Liberty completed its first ASUN road trip of the season with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Liberty improves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ASUN Conference and remains atop of the conference standings while Kennesaw State drops to 3-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference. Scoring Summary. 27’ –...
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit Captures Gold Singles Title, Sunday at Elon Invite
Liberty Flames redshirt junior Thando Longwe-Smit capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend by winning the Gold singles draw championship match, Sunday at the Elon Invite. Longwe-Smit topped Radford’s Dinos Raptis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. The Cape Town, South Africa native won all four of his singles contest this weekend in straight sets at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Liberty News
Liberty Faces Central Arkansas & North Alabama at Osborne Stadium
Liberty will return home to Osborne Stadium and look to extend its three-match winning streak during conference play as the Lady Flames host Central Arkansas and North Alabama this week starting with the Sugar Bears. Gameday Central Links. Liberty vs. Central Arkansas. Game Date: Thursday, Sept. 29. Game Time: 6...
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Old Dominion
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s 21-12 victory over Akron, last Saturday, plus previewed this weekend’s road contest at Old Dominion. Liberty (3-1) will...
