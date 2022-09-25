ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
KRON4 News

San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
SFGate

Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal

It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang.  On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."  
KTVU FOX 2

Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night

Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
marinlocalnews.com

Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito

Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area first responders may play role in Hurricane Ian preparations

OAKLAND, Calif. - As monster storm, Hurricane Ian, stalks the Sunshine State, many government agencies, healthcare professionals, foundations and companies in California are waiting to see if they will be needed. As each minute passes, Hurricane Ian draws enormous power from the warm sea. In Hurricane Ian's path are more...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
