Historically Black community celebrates neighborhood day after summer tragedy
LEXINGTON, Ky. — People in Lexington’s Green Acres park neighborhood are continuing to recover after facing tragic shooting deaths over the summer. A native of Green Acres, Paige Commodore is enjoying the picnic day with friends from Kentucky State University. With a large green and gold banner reading the school’s name and logo on their table, the group greeted guests with smiles and conversation.
WKYT 27
Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs to Lexington. Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help with that.
WKYT 27
Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
WKYT 27
Founder of Project Body Bag shares ‘boots on the ground’ approach to advocate against gun violence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence. The goal of the organization is to keep people out of body bags, and not choose...
WUKY
'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page
Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
q95fm.net
Charles “”Chuck”” Davis
Charles “Chuck” Davis, born June 7, 1965 passed away on September 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was a wonderful man who’s will could move mountains. He will forever be remembered by his family who he loved dearly. A celebration of life...
uky.edu
Blood cancer awareness month: learn to recognize the signs and symptoms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 27, 2022) — Because many blood cancers can be highly treatable if caught early, there is an urgent need to raise public awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease. Blood cancers, which include leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, form in the bone marrow where blood...
WTVQ
Parents unhappy, say students feel ‘unsafe’ at school
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A West Jessamine Middle School parent took to Facebook on September 16th, detailing a horrific incident no parent wants to hear their child has gone through. According to Clifton Taylor, at a middle school dance earlier this month a group of boys were taking photos up girls’ skirts and dresses. He says his daughter was among one of the girls the group targeted.
WKYT 27
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
wymt.com
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
k105.com
Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony
A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
WKYT 27
EKU announces basketball schedule, including matchup with longtime rival, WKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels released their basketball schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup in Richmond with in-state rival Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with EKU, will visit Alumni Coliseum/McBrayer Arena on Nov. 10. It’s the first of a four-game series, dubbed “the Battle of the Bluegrass,” between the two schools.
WKYT 27
FCPS moves forward on plans for new elementary, middle school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is moving forward on plans for a new middle school. The board voted to approve a development firm to begin ground on a new middle school expected to be built on Polo Club Boulevard. That project was put on hold after inflation caused prices to rise.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Former Lexington police chief weighs in on recent homicides in the city
Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. WATCH | Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent violence. Updated: 18 hours ago. Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent...
WKYT 27
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
