Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO