Warren, OH

Group celebrates women’s equality in Warren

By Anna Marsick
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of women gathered at a winery in Warren to celebrate women’s equality.

It has been 102 years since women gained the right to vote. The Women for Equality movement wanted to recognize and celebrate this step.

Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage

Working and retired women of all ages came together for an award ceremony and speakers. Karin Kilpatrick is a retired family engagement coordinator who worked for the board of education.

“We’re focusing on all the wrong things, this is about equality of all adults, so that families can take some power back and fix what’s gone wrong,” Kilpatrick said.

She said it’s important to look at the big picture in the fight for equality.

