WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
WIBW
Students return to class after gas leak found in Emporia science classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are back in class after a gas leak was found in an Emporia High School science classroom. The Emporia Fire Department says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, crews were called to Emporia High School with reports of a gas leak inside the building. When first...
KVOE
Emporia High briefly evacuated after small gas leak in new science wing
A small gas leak at Emporia High prompted a short evacuation of the full school building Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded shortly after 9:30 am. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says issues were noted in a fixture. He says the situation was handled smoothly. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren...
KVOE
Food a-Palooza brings big attendance to Flinthills Mall
The main parking lot at Flinthills Mall was full Saturday for the mall’s fall rendition of its Food Truck Rally. Several new vendors attended, including Shelby Rappel of Shelby’s Snack Shack. Rappel came to Emporia from Gill, Colorado, although she has family connections to Neosho Rapids. Karl Baker...
KVOE
Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Community Health Fest coming to Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be busy Saturday. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place beginning at 8:45 am with registration, followed by a special ceremony at 9:45 am and the walk at 10 am. Organizer Erin Blocker says the walk will again take place on the path around the fairgrounds.
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
Emporia gazette.com
Good food and golf go together at Orchard festival
“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia. Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends...
KVOE
Street Rehab moves into paving phase this week; separate project beginning near 18th and Americus Road
Another project involving road work is coming for Emporia-area drivers. The latest one is just west of Emporia. City Communications Director Christine Johnson says the city contractor will start road and drainage improvements near the intersection of West 18th and Road 180 near Americus Road starting Monday. Thru traffic will be detoured around the work zone as storm sewer, box bridge, paving and multi-use path improvements are built around the Evergy service center currently under construction.
KVOE
Staffing, recruitment matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has an update on staffing as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will learn more about the district’s staffing changes right before the school year began last month, as well as early information about class sizes and work to recruit employees to the district’s open positions.
Emporia gazette.com
Stark differences present in hazing discipline across the country
Editor’s note: Emporia police are investigating a reported locker room hazing incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team, and in the weeks since the incident was first reported, USD 253 administrators have refused to answer basic questions about student safety. Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, recently reported a hazing incident involving sexual battery which occurred on school grounds. This is how the Middletown school district administration and board of education are handling the case.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
Topeka Goodyear employee who died at work identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 59-year-old man who died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant Saturday morning. Timothy Edward Cole, 59, sustained life-threatening injuries while working. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
WIBW
Emporia Police search for men who robbed Circle K with rifle
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are searching for two men who held up a Circle K and robbed it at rifle point. The Emporia Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the Circle K Convenience Store at 1201 E 12th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.
