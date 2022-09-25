Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons
A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
sunny95.com
Not much changes atop the college polls
COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State 'not gonna put a timetable' on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury or return
Ohio State is hoping to see one of its key receivers soon on the field. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeye wide receiver, injured his hamstring during the season opener against Notre Dame and the last game he played was in Week 3’s game against Toledo. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Schiano not shifting goals for Rutgers' game vs. Ohio State: 'We're going to Columbus to win the game'
Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano has big goals for the Scarlet Knights’ game against Ohio State this weekend. Despite a big loss to Iowa on Saturday, Schiano is still counting on a win against the No. 3 team in the country this weekend. “We are going to win...
RELATED PEOPLE
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin
Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what sets Ohio State's 2022 team apart from prior years
Ohio State looked dominant in the first B1G game of the year. The Buckeyes blew out the Badgers 52-21 on Saturday night. The Bucks look every bit like the No. 3 team in the country when their offense and defense are humming. The defense was the issue last year with...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win
Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
Comments / 0