Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5

Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons

A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
sunny95.com

Not much changes atop the college polls

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin

Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin

Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win

Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

