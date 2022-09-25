Read full article on original website
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
Emporia gazette.com
Good food and golf go together at Orchard festival
“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia. Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends...
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
Pet memorial will be unveiled in Junction City
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
KVOE
National Teacher’s Hall of Fame Radio Auction
THE 31st ANNUAL KVOE NATIONAL TEACHERS HALL OF FAME RADIO AUCTION IS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th. 14 KVOE AND 96.9 FM WILL ONCE AGAIN BE BROADCASTING THE EVENT LIVE, BEGINNING AT 6:05PM, FROM THE INDUSTRIAL BRANCH OF THE EMPORIA STATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION. WE’LL BE LIVE ON LOCATION TAKING YOUR BIDS...
KVOE
Street Rehab moves into paving phase this week; separate project beginning near 18th and Americus Road
Another project involving road work is coming for Emporia-area drivers. The latest one is just west of Emporia. City Communications Director Christine Johnson says the city contractor will start road and drainage improvements near the intersection of West 18th and Road 180 near Americus Road starting Monday. Thru traffic will be detoured around the work zone as storm sewer, box bridge, paving and multi-use path improvements are built around the Evergy service center currently under construction.
WIBW
12-year-old seriously injured by car near Tecumseh
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a car just west of Tecumseh Monday night. According the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of SE US 40 Highway. Officials say a white 2013...
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
WIBW
Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no apparent serious injuries early Tuesday just north of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 8 a.m. just east of N.W. 35th Street and Brickyard Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene...
KSNT
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
Emporia gazette.com
Stark differences present in hazing discipline across the country
Editor’s note: Emporia police are investigating a reported locker room hazing incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team, and in the weeks since the incident was first reported, USD 253 administrators have refused to answer basic questions about student safety. Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, recently reported a hazing incident involving sexual battery which occurred on school grounds. This is how the Middletown school district administration and board of education are handling the case.
