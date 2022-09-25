Another project involving road work is coming for Emporia-area drivers. The latest one is just west of Emporia. City Communications Director Christine Johnson says the city contractor will start road and drainage improvements near the intersection of West 18th and Road 180 near Americus Road starting Monday. Thru traffic will be detoured around the work zone as storm sewer, box bridge, paving and multi-use path improvements are built around the Evergy service center currently under construction.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO