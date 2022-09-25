ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Wade agrees to three-year extension with Cavaliers

By Arthur Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4SnK_0i9C4VNV00
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers will sign Dean Wade to a three-year extension worth $18.5M, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wade, who will make $1.93M this season, had been on track to become a free agent next summer, so the extension will keep him under contract through the end of 2025-26. The agreement was confirmed by Wade’s agents, Austin Walton and Adam Papas, according to Woj.

Wade, a 25-year-old small forward, has been with Cleveland for the past three seasons after earning a two-way contract in 2019. Much of his first year was spent in the G League, but he has been a part of the rotation the last two years and may be in contention for a starting spot heading into training camp.

Wade appeared in 51 games last season, making 28 starts, and averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range. He underwent meniscus surgery in March, but he was cleared to resume basketball activities in early May.

The extension fully guarantees Wade’s contract for the upcoming season and gives Cleveland 14 players with guaranteed deals, tweets Bobby Marks of ESPN.

