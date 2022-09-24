DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is behind bars on numerous charges following accusations that he broke into a woman's home and assaulted her in front of her children. Dover police said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Officers Officers responded to a home on East Water Street after receiving a 911 call where yelling could be heard on an open line. When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told them that Nathaniel Bowman, 32, had broken into her home and assaulted her with her children present. Police said that during the struggle, the victim called 911, but Bowman grabbed her phone and began assaulting her again before fleeing the home with some of her property.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO