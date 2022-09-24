ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington

A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
LEWES, DE
City
Middletown, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested for Burglary, Assault

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is behind bars on numerous charges following accusations that he broke into a woman's home and assaulted her in front of her children. Dover police said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Officers Officers responded to a home on East Water Street after receiving a 911 call where yelling could be heard on an open line. When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told them that Nathaniel Bowman, 32, had broken into her home and assaulted her with her children present. Police said that during the struggle, the victim called 911, but Bowman grabbed her phone and began assaulting her again before fleeing the home with some of her property.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.They were driving a blue Sedan.Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Newark-area shooting sends 2 teens to hospital

Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Friday night at a Newark-area apartment complex. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve at about 9 p.m. found the boys, ages 17 and 16, New Castle County Police said. The older teen...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nccpdnews.com

MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL

(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street

A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz

OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Bucks ID'd As Missing Philadelphia Man: Report

A body found last month in Bucks County has been identified as a 46-year-old missing man, LevittownNow reports. The remains of Abdool Nazim, who is Guyanese-South American, were found by teenagers near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge in Maple Beach on Sunday, Aug. 21, the outlet said. According to Philadelphia police, Nazim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

