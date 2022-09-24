Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
Related
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington
A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WBOC
Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash
LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
fox29.com
Police: Two men arrive at Philadelphia hospital suffering from severe gunshot wounds
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men are fighting for their lives after they showed up at a Philadelphia hospital Monday afternoon suffering from lethal gunshot wounds. According to investigators, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 28-year-old man shot in the head arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle around 5:30 p.m.
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested for Burglary, Assault
DOVER, Del. - A Dover man is behind bars on numerous charges following accusations that he broke into a woman's home and assaulted her in front of her children. Dover police said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Officers Officers responded to a home on East Water Street after receiving a 911 call where yelling could be heard on an open line. When officers arrived on the scene, a woman told them that Nathaniel Bowman, 32, had broken into her home and assaulted her with her children present. Police said that during the struggle, the victim called 911, but Bowman grabbed her phone and began assaulting her again before fleeing the home with some of her property.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.They were driving a blue Sedan.Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark-area shooting sends 2 teens to hospital
Two teenagers are recovering from gunshot wounds they sustained Friday night at a Newark-area apartment complex. Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve at about 9 p.m. found the boys, ages 17 and 16, New Castle County Police said. The older teen...
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nccpdnews.com
MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL
(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
Mercury
Verdict: Jury convicts two men of roles in fatal drive-by shooting of woman in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN — Relatives of Ebony Sequita Pack wept openly and hugged each other as a Montgomery County jury convicted two men in what prosecutors called a “murder-for-hire” plot that ended in the fatal drive-by shooting of Pack in Lansdale. “Oh thank God,” Pack’s grieving relatives, many wearing...
fox29.com
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
fox29.com
Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street
A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
Video captures juveniles ransacking Wawa in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city's Mayfair section Saturday night.
2 people taken to hospital after car crashes into Bustleton home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Philadelphia's Bustleton section on Monday. It happened on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue, just before 3 p.m.The two people were taken to Torresdale Hospital with minor injuries. No word on what caused the crash.
fox29.com
Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
Body Found In Bucks ID'd As Missing Philadelphia Man: Report
A body found last month in Bucks County has been identified as a 46-year-old missing man, LevittownNow reports. The remains of Abdool Nazim, who is Guyanese-South American, were found by teenagers near the Burlington-Bristol Bridge in Maple Beach on Sunday, Aug. 21, the outlet said. According to Philadelphia police, Nazim...
Comments / 0