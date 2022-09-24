Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Maricopa County attorney says court ruling didn’t resolve Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX – Maricopa County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that last week’s court ruling on abortion didn’t resolve the issue of what the law actually is in Arizona. In a video posted to social media, Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell went on to say her office wouldn’t prosecute any abortion cases, if brought, without further judicial guidance.
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
AZFamily
Doctors react to near-total statewide abortion ban reinstated in Arizona
Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick, is one of the many health care providers telling patients they'll have to leave the state for an abortion. Planned Parenthood asks Arizona judge to put a hold on abortion ruling. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to...
ABC 15 News
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted...
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial
On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths. GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
A year after Arizona's audit of the 2020 election, questions linger
It's been one year since the team behind the so-called audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County presented its largely debunked findings in the state Senate. Flashback: Senate President Karen Fann ordered a review of the election in response to baseless but widespread allegations that it was rigged against Donald Trump.
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Receives Endorsement from Arizona Police Association
The Arizona Police Association (APA), the umbrella agency representing the state’s law enforcement professionals, endorsed Blake Masters in his race for the Senate on Monday, saying he will bring relief to a state struggling with crime. “On behalf of the Arizona Police Association, I am pleased to announce our...
An Arizona election denier is just fine with the election he won
Many of the most prominent election deniers within the Republican Party hold two contradictory notions in their heads:
nevalleynews.org
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
kawc.org
Arizona school voucher bill will become law after not enough signatures gathered to let voters decide
PHOENIX -- Universal vouchers of public funds for 1.1 million public school students to attend private and parochial schools are on their way to becoming legal in Arizona. Backers of a petition drive to give the last word to voters acknowledged Monday they apparently did not submit enough signatures to force a vote. And that means the law, approved by the Republican-controlled legislature earlier this year, can take effect as soon as Secretary of State Kate Hobbs verifies the petition drive came up short.
NBC News
Lake hits Arizona airwaves with multi-million dollar ad buy
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is out with her first TV ads of the general election as part of a major advertising buy meant to quickly close the spending gap between her and the Democrats. Since the Aug. 2 primary through Monday, Lake had spent no money on television...
kjzz.org
Arizona high schoolers will be required to pass civic test
Gov. Doug Ducey has passed 387 bills during the second session of Arizona's 55th Legislature. Most recently, he has signed bills that prioritized K-12 education, public safety, water security, infrastructure, veterans, health care and more. Going into effect last Saturday, and starting with the Class of 2026, high school students...
Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
