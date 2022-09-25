Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – September 27, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire was started by a smoldering and abandoned campfire. Investigators want to hear from anyone who camped in the area across from the Moose Creek Drainage between the Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River from July 16th through the morning of the 17th.
IFFD kicks off fire prevention week with block party on Sept. 29
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to come enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
Communication lines down on Sunnyside
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines. No power lines are down, and there is no hazard to the public. There are no...
New Portneuf Medical Building opening at Northgate
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza, is opening its doors to its first patients on Tuesday. The Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams along with on-site lab and imaging services, will welcome their first patients...
Mountain America Center final preview to media before opening
The Mountain America Center officially opens in 63 days on November 28 and released more details Monday. The post Mountain America Center final preview to media before opening appeared first on Local News 8.
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
Pocatello woman charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into home, soiling bed, taking shoes
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman found undressed and asleep under a bed has been charged with a felony. Karenda Lynn James, 32, faces a felony charge for burglary, court records show, after a man allegedly found her inside his home, having strewn her clothes about and soiled a bed.
Distinguished Under 40 honorees announced
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin Draney,...
Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town
Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023 to be named during statewide scholarship competition
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – High school senior girls from across Idaho will join in Idaho Falls for the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho program to be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Civic Auditorium. Participants will compete for $35,000 in college scholarships and the opportunity to...
Officials give update on Mountain America Center. Here are the 5 food vendors you’ll find inside.
IDAHO FALLS — The Mountain America Center is set to open in 63 days and you’re invited to a special grand opening. “This is a community building and I have been here since March but this community has been waiting for a facility like this for 12 years,” said Erik Hudson, general manager of the Mountain America Center.
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Idaho Lottery delivers 556 books, reading furniture to Rexburg third grade classroom
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery made a special, “Back-to-School” Classroom Wishlist visit to Hibbard Elementary School in Rexburg Tuesday afternoon, delivering 556 new books, reading furniture and book storage to Remi Burton’s third grade classroom. It’s all part of the Idaho Lottery’s “Do Good”...
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
List for vacant Pocatello Council seats narrowed
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Mayor received 38 applications for vacant City Council Seats #2 and #3. The field of potential new City Council members has been narrowed down to 13 candidates. Here is the list of potential City Council Member candidates:. Ken Bullock. Fallon Deatherage-Bradley. Whitney Fenwick.
Idaho Falls Zoo announces fall hours and October events
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning in October, fall hours at the Idaho Falls Zoo allow guests even more time to enjoy the zoo as temperatures cool. From Oct. 1 through 16, the zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the fall hours, the zoo will be open for special hours and dates for some amazing events.
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
PCSD 25 announces Food Service Coordinator
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Heather Canfield as the Food Service Coordinator. She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years and as the Food Service Coordinator for 13 years. Canfield grew up...
