Ammon, ID

kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 27, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire was started by a smoldering and abandoned campfire. Investigators want to hear from anyone who camped in the area across from the Moose Creek Drainage between the Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River from July 16th through the morning of the 17th.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

IFFD kicks off fire prevention week with block party on Sept. 29

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to come enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Communication lines down on Sunnyside

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines. No power lines are down, and there is no hazard to the public. There are no...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
State
Hawaii State
kidnewsradio.com

New Portneuf Medical Building opening at Northgate

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza, is opening its doors to its first patients on Tuesday. The Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams along with on-site lab and imaging services, will welcome their first patients...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Distinguished Under 40 honorees announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin Draney,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

List for vacant Pocatello Council seats narrowed

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Mayor received 38 applications for vacant City Council Seats #2 and #3. The field of potential new City Council members has been narrowed down to 13 candidates. Here is the list of potential City Council Member candidates:. Ken Bullock. Fallon Deatherage-Bradley. Whitney Fenwick.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls Zoo announces fall hours and October events

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning in October, fall hours at the Idaho Falls Zoo allow guests even more time to enjoy the zoo as temperatures cool. From Oct. 1 through 16, the zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the fall hours, the zoo will be open for special hours and dates for some amazing events.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

PCSD 25 announces Food Service Coordinator

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Heather Canfield as the Food Service Coordinator. She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years and as the Food Service Coordinator for 13 years. Canfield grew up...
POCATELLO, ID

