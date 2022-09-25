Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Steve Wilson wins Auburn's Walter Gilbert Award
AUBURN, Ala. – Fifty years after his last game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Steve Wilson returned to the Plains, surrounded by his teammates from Auburn's famed 1972 Amazins. "Does my body feel like it's been 50 years? Yes," he said. "My roommates? That's like yesterday. That part never changes, my best friends."
auburntigers.com
Scheer and Morton each grab SEC Volleyball Player of the Week Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following an already impressive weekend of volleyball for the Tigers, equally brilliant performances from the duo of Madison Scheer and Sarah Morton have earned them SEC Freshman of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively. Scheer was nothing short of dominant in two matches...
auburntigers.com
Auburn's Derick Hall named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn edge linebacker Derick Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for his stellar play against Missouri, the SEC announced Monday. "It's a blessing," Hall said. "This showcases the hard work that not only myself but this team has put in...
auburntigers.com
Men’s golf takes bronze at SEC Fall Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf capped the stroke-play stage of the SEC Fall Preview at Old Overton in third place, shooting 271 (-9) as a team Monday to narrowly miss the cut for Tuesday's championship matchup. The Tigers were positioned inside the top-two cutoff through 36...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball rolls home after sweeping Alabama series
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren't going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to several...
auburntigers.com
Women’s golf welcomes Blayne Barber to staff as volunteer assistant
AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn golf legend and PGA Tour professional Blayne Barber has been joined the Auburn women's golf staff as a volunteer assistant, head coach Melissa Luellen announced on Tuesday. "We are thrilled to add Blayne to our coaching staff. His experience playing golf at the highest...
auburntigers.com
Auburn takes home two doubles titles in final day of 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Both of Auburn's doubles teams participating in the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, NC. Took home a title for their respective flights on Sunday. The Tigers also won an additional three matches in singles play. Senior Carolyn Ansari and junior Ariana Arseneault were crowned champions...
auburntigers.com
Schofill takes home individual title, team with top-5 finish at Mason Rudolph Championship
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Megan Schofill posts a score under par in all three rounds of the Mason Rudolph Championship to take home the individual title on Sunday. Schofill posted a 2-under 70 in her final round to finish with a three day total of 207 (-9) to win the championship by two shots over Jenny Bae from Georgia and Dorota Zalewska from Chattanooga, who both shot 7-under 209.
auburntigers.com
Auburn football notebook: It Just Means (Koy) Moore
AUBURN, Ala. – In his fourth game at Auburn, Koy Moore produced more than half of the Tigers' receiving yards against Missouri, totaling 74 yards on four receptions, including an impressive 57 yards after catch. "Koy is a baller," said quarterback Robby Ashford, who completed 12 of 18 passes...
auburntigers.com
Tigers in the hunt through 36 holes at SEC Fall Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf utilized a pair of stellar below-par rounds Sunday to lock down second place heading into Monday's stroke play finale. "Our guys really came to battle today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "Some of them didn't have their best stuff today, but they hung tough and played smart golf. Coach Williams and I are very proud of them. Heading into tomorrow, our goal is to remain focused and put ourselves in a position to play for a title on Tuesday."
auburntigers.com
Auburn blanked by Ole Miss 1-0
AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn soccer team once again saw a valiant effort from its back line but could not catch the lucky bounce into the back of the net that it needed to match No. 13 Ole Miss, falling 1-0 at the Auburn Soccer Complex Sunday. Despite taking...
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area – Tennessee
I spent a few days in September visiting my friend in Tennessee. One day, we took a drive to Stillhouse Hollow Falls State Natural Area which is near Columbia, Tennessee and just over an hour south of Nashville, Tennessee. This area does have a smaller parking lot and signs are...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
radio7media.com
Halloween Night Check Points
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wvlt.tv
Truck crashes, crushes tortilla chips across Tennessee highway
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tortilla chips covered a highway in Maury County this weekend after a semi-truck carrying them flipped over. The Maury County Fire Department responded to the crash on Saturday. The truck driver was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK. Photos show...
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
